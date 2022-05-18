ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickens County, AL

LEGAL NOTICE In the Probate Court for Pickens County, Alabama In The Matter of The Estate of Willa Dean Cooper, Deceased Case No. 2022-014 Notice of Appointment of Executrix

 3 days ago

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 16th day of February,...

LEGAL NOTICE In The Circuit Court of Pickens County Alabama Willie J. Bradley and Johnnie W. Fulgham, Plantiffs vs. Julius Murrah and the Heirs of Julius Murrah, ET AL Case No. CV- 2022900021 Order of Publication

In this case, it appearing to the Clerk/Court by affidavit of WILLIE J. BRADLEY AND JOHNNIE W. FULGHAM, and motion of A. Vincent Brown, Jr., attorney for Plaintiff, that service of process of the Summons and Complaint in this action upon the heirs at law of the deceased Defendants,. JULIUS...
PICKENS COUNTY, AL
Aaron Dewayne Barnes

Notice is hereby given that a verified Petition for Summary Distribution has been filed by Tammy Barnes on March 31, 2022, on the Estate of Aaron Dewayne Barnes, and that thirty (30) days after the notice of publication hereof and pursuant to the law of Alabama, the Court shall be requested to enter an order directing summary distribu-tion of the estate of said decedent upon a hearing in the Probate Court for Pickens County, Alabama, at 10:00 A.M., on Monday, May 9, 2022.
PICKENS COUNTY, AL
LEGAL NOTICE Notice of Completion

Alabama Guardrail, Inc. hereby gives Notice of Completion of contract with the State of Alabama for construction of Project No. HSIP-MR20(903) in Pickens, Lamar, Walker and Winston Counties, Alabama. This Notice of Completion will appear for four (4) Consecutive weeks beginning on April 6, 2022 and ending on April 27, 2022. All claims should be filed at P.O. Box 126 Cleveland, Alabama 35049 during this period.
ALABAMA STATE
LEGAL NOTICE Notice to Contractors Federal Aid Project No. STPAA-HSIP-0086(502) Pickens County, Alabama

Sealed bids will be received by the Director of Transportation at the office of the Alabama Department of Transportation, Montgomery, Alabama until10:00AMonApril 29, 2022 and at that time publicly opened for constructing the Safety Widening, Planing, Resurfacing (Scrub Seal), Curb Ramp Installation, Guardrail Installation, and Traffic Stripe on SR-86 from the junction of Ladow Center Circle to the roundabout (MP 14.075) in Carrollton. Length 4.785 mi. The total amount of uncompleted work under contract to a contractor must not exceed the amount of his or her qualification certificate. The Entire Project Shall Be Completed In Sixty (60) Working Days. A 1.00% DBE Contract Obligation Is Required. A Bidding Proposal may be purchased for $5.00. Plans may be purchased for $15.00 per set. Plans and Proposals are available at the Alabama Department of Transportation, 1409 Coliseum Boulevard, Room E-108, Montgomery, AL 36110. Checks should be made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation. Plans and Proposals will be mailed only upon receipt of remittance. No refunds will be made. Minimum wage rates for this project have been predetermined by the Secretary of Labor and are set forth in the advertised specifica-tions. This project is subject to the contract work hours and Safety Standards Act and its implementing regulations. Cashier's check or bid bond for 5% of bid (maxi- mum - $50,000.00) made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation must accompany each bid as evidence of good faith. The bracket range is shown only to provide general financial information to contractors and bonding companies concerning the project's complexity and size. This Bracket should not be used in preparing a bid, nor will this bracket have any bearing on the decision to award this contract. The Bracket Estimate On This Project Is From $2,785,491 To $3,404,489 . The proposed work shall be performed in conformity with the rules and regulations for carrying out the Federal Highway Act. Plans and Specifications are on file in Room E-108 of the Alabama Department of Transportation at Montgomery, Alabama.
PICKENS COUNTY, AL
LEGAL NOTICE Public Notice to Pickens County Voters

IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF SECTION 21-4-23(b) OF THE CODE OF ALABAMA, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT REGISTRATION ASSISTANCE AND VOTING AIDS FOR ALL HANDICAPPED AND ELDERLY INDIVIDUALS IN ALL PICKENS COUNTY VOTING PRECINCTS WILL BE MADE AVAILABLE FOR THE 2022 ELECTIONS INCLUDING THE PRI-MARY ELECTION ON TUESDAY, MAY 24, 2022, THE PRIMARY RUNOFF ELECTION, IF NECESSARY, ON TUES- DAY, JUNE 21, 2022, THE GENERAL ELECTION ON TUESDAY NOVEMBER 8, 2022, AND ANY OTHER ELECTION AS REQUIRED BY LAW.
PICKENS COUNTY, AL
LEGAL NOTICE State of Alabama Pickens County Notice of Mortgage Forclosure Sale

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain Mortgage executed by Mark O. Sutton, Jr., a married man, and Melody Sutton, a married woman, to FNB of Central Alabama, on March 16, 2018, and in the principal amount of $41,832.88, said Mortgage being recorded in the land records of the Office of the Judge of Probate of Pickens County, Alabama on March 23, 2018 in Real Book 338 at Page 937; and WHEREAS, BankFirst Financial Services is successor in interest by merger to FNB of Central Alabama; and WHEREAS, said default is continuing , the undersigned, BankFirst Financial Services, successor in interest by merger to FNB of Central Alabama, as current and present owner of said Mortgage, has elected to declare the entire indebtedness secured by said Mortgage due and payable as provided for therein; NOW THEREFORE, NOTICE is hereby given in accordance with the terms of said Mortgage and pursuant to law, that the under-signed, BankFirst Financial Services, successor in interest by merger to FNB of Central Alabama, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, at the Front Main Entrance of the Pickens County Courthouse, located in Carrollton, Alabama, on May 19, 2022, between the legal hours of 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., the following described real property, lying and being in Pickens County, Alabama, to-wit: Part of the South half of the Southwest quarter of Section 22, Township 19 South, Range 13 West, Pickens County, Alabama, and being more particularly described as follows: Commence at a fence corner being the accepted Southwest corner of Section 22; thence run eastwardly and along the south line of said section 831.57 feet to a 1⁄2” rebar set at the POINT OF BEGINNING; thence continue eastwardly and along said south line 600.00 feet to a 1⁄2” iron pipe found on the west right-of-way of Alabama Highway 159, said right-of-way measuring 40 feet from centerline; thence with an interior angle right of 106 degrees, 16 minutes, 54 seconds, run northeast-wardly and along said right- of-way 512.00 feet to a calculated point that falls in a tree; thence with an interior angle right of 100 degrees, 01 minutes, 43 seconds, run northwest-wardly 329.00 feet to a 1⁄2” iron pipe found; thence with an interior angle right of 122 degrees, 42 minutes, 14 seconds, run southwest-wardly 107.99 feet to a 1/2" iron pipe found; thence with an interior angle right of 176 degrees, 33 minutes, 44 seconds, run southwest-wardly 431.10 feet to a 1⁄2" iron pipe found; thence with an interior angle right of 124 degrees, 29 minutes, 56 seconds, run south- wardly 337.99 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING, thus making a closing interior angle right of 89 degrees, 55 minutes, 30 seconds. For informational purposes, the street address for the above described property is 5211 Highway 159, Gordo, Alabama 35466. Together with the hereditaments and appurtenances there to belonging, and also together with all buildings, structures, equipment, fixtures, and other improvements now existing, erected or installed thereon. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the Mortgage and those contained in the land records of the Office of the Judge of Probate of Pickens County, Alabama. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you under- stand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. Said sale is to be made for the purpose of paying the above described Mortgage debt and all costs and expenses of foreclosure as provided for in said Mortgage and the proceeds of said sale will be applied as directed by and in said Mortgage. BankFirst Financial Services, successor in interest by merger to.
PICKENS COUNTY, AL
LEGAL NOTICE Mortgage Foreclosure Sale

Default having being made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated March 22, 2007 executed by Tyshawn D. Richardson, a single man, in favor of Mortgage Electronic Regis- tration Systems, Inc. solely as a nominee for Mort- gageamerica, Inc., said Mortgage being recorded. May 1,...
PICKENS COUNTY, AL
LEGAL NOTICE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the interested public, that a public hearing will be held on the 25th day of April, 2022, at 4:00 P.M., in the City Hall of Aliceville, Alabama, by the City of Aliceville Zoning Board of Adjustment concerning the request for a variance in a R-2 Residential Zone to issue a Special Events License to host in- door events at the Tranquility property, 425 13th St N.W. submitted by Roshonda Clark. Interested public should attend this meeting of the Planning Board of Adjustment.
ALICEVILLE, AL
Commission authorizes purchases and contracts during meeting

CARROLLTON- The Pickens County Board of Commissioners meeting was held on May 5, 2022. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Jerry Fitch. A motion was made by Commissioner Mark Gray to approve the payables and to adjust the claims listings in new business. Commissioner Drew Elmore seconded the motion, and it was approved.
PICKENS COUNTY, AL
Aliceville Manor Nursing Home Celebrates National Skilled Nursing Care Week

ALICEVILLE-On April 27, 2022, Governor Kay Ivey proclaimed that Na- tional Skilled Nursing Care Week in Alabama would be May 8, 2022, through May 14, 2022. Mayor Terrence Windham issued a Proclamation at Aliceville Manor Nursing Home on Monday, May 9, 2022, making this a week to honor the important role that skilled nursing care centers provide in caring for and protecting our most vulnerable citizens. Several of the city council members were at the nursing home to witness this Proclamation.
ALICEVILLE, AL
Aliceville to begin enforcing regulations for trailer parks

ALICEVILLE-The Aliceville City Council held their city council meeting again last Tuesday, May 10th, 2022. This meeting was a special session that was approved in the last council meeting in order to accommodate the council members and mayor who would be attending the Alabama League of Municipalities convention on Wednesday, May 11th.
ALICEVILLE, AL
City of Carrollton Receives Grant for Volunteer Fire Department

CARROLLTON-The Carrollton City Council meeting was held April 7, 2022. Mayor Mickey Walker was not in atten-dance. Mayor Pro Tem Freddie Lowe called the meeting to order. After the invocation and the Pledge of Allegiance, the minutes were approved with a motion from Councilman Chuck McDaniel and a second from Councilwoman Terisa Robbins. Councilman Phillip Trull then made a motion to approve paying the city’s bills, and there was a second by Councilman Sherman Mayhew. The motion was approved.
CARROLLTON, AL
Reform Council discusses placement of cell phone tower

REFORM- On April 19, 2022, The Reform City Council meeting was called to order by Mayor Melody Davis. Councilmember Richard Richardson was not in attendance. Kimberly Madison ad- dressed the council about her hopes to meet with them in the near future. “I’m enjoying the conversations I’m having with people like myself who really want to dig in and be a part of their community. I feel like I’ve grown in respect since the last time I was here, and I hope to have the opportunity to spend time with you on the phone or schedule a meeting to learn more about your respected areas.” Said Madison.
REFORM, AL
Board of Education discusses updated policy leave statement

LADOW- The Pickens County Board of Education took place on April 25, 2022. Board Chairman Annie Jackson called the meeting to order. After the invocation and Pledge of Allegiance, the board approved the March 16, 2022, meeting minutes and the payroll. Jennifer Shirley announced the financial reports for the months of February and March of 2022. Board member Frankie Spencer made a motion to accept the reports. Vice-Chairman Sam Wiggins seconded him, and the motion passed.
PICKENS COUNTY, AL
Commission designates April as Fair Housing Month

CARROLLTON- The Pickens County Board of Commissioners meeting was held on March 8, 2022. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Drew Elmore. A motion was made by Commissioner Bobby Bain and seconded by Commissioner Bobby Ingram to ap- prove the consent agenda. The motion was approved. The meeting...
CARROLLTON, AL
Department of Transportation

Sealed bids will be received by the Director of Transportation at the office of the Alabama Department of Transportation, Montgomery, Alabama until10:00AMonApril 29, 2022 and at that time publicly opened for constructing the Safety Widening, Planing, Resurfacing (Scrub Seal), Curb Ramp Installation, Guardrail Installation, and Traffic Stripe on SR-86 from the junction of Ladow Center Circle to the roundabout (MP 14.075) in Carrollton. Length 4.785 mi.
CARROLLTON, AL
Ten-Tom Waterway

Notice is hereby given that Watco Transloading, L.L.C. has filed a Com- plaint pursuant to Title 46 U.S.C. §§ 30501 – 30502, and the various statutes, rules, and regulations supplemental thereto, and amendatory thereof, claiming the right to exoneration from, or limitation of, liability for all claims arising from the shifting of the Barge Bunge 906B on June 11, 2021 from the SSA loading terminal to the Lux Fleet 329 near Columbus, Mississippi where the barge was placed outside the Barge PTC 318 which was secured to two mooring dolphins.
COLUMBUS, MS
Reform Council votes on ordinance for Legislature Act

Reform- On March 15, 2022, the Reform City Council meeting was called to order by Mayor Melody Davis. The council approved the minutes as well as the payables. In new business, the council voted on the motion to create an ordinance to pull back in the city limits due to Legislature Act 2021-297. The act authorizes the Legislative Committee on Public Accounts, by majority vote, to direct the Department to perform an audit of any municipality collecting revenue in its police jurisdiction outside the corporate limits.
REFORM, AL

