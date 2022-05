May 24, 2022 | Virtual | 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM | Cost: Free. MCPC’s popular Planning Smarter “Hot Topics” session is back in 2022 with new topics! Join MCPC staff and special guests for succinct but substantial discussions on important and timely planning issues facing our communities. This free event will feature a virtual format with three to four presentations (each under 20 minutes) and opportunities for audience participation and discussion. Topics include:

MONTGOMERY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO