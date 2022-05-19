NU Notes: Huskers Open NCAA Regionals Against North Texas

“I would say my style is to make the best of every bad situation, and share the best of every good situation.”. It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of our brother Charles L. Hauder, Jr. Charlie was born March 4, 1955 in Nebraska City, Nebraska, the second of ten children of Charles and Evelyn Hauder. He grew up in a military family spending his early years in Savanah GA, Nebraska City, NE, Charleston, S.C., San Antonio, TX, and Denver, CO, before his dad retired from the Air Force and the family moved to Nebraska City. He attended Nebraska City Lourdes High School and graduated from LeTourneau University, in Longview, Texas with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering and a Masters in Business. He proudly served in the Army for three years – but was honorably discharged after deciding he had enough of people telling him what to do.

