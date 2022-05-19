ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NU Notes: Huskers Open NCAA Regionals Against North Texas

By NU Athletic Communications
News Channel Nebraska
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nebraska softball team is set to make its 25th appearance in the NCAA Tournament at the NCAA Stillwater Regional. The Huskers will face North Texas in game one on Friday, May 20, at 5 p.m. (CT) at Cowgirl Stadium. Fans can listen to the action live on the...

News Channel Nebraska

Mayen leaving Nebraska program to start professional career in Australia

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska forward Lat Mayen has signed a professional basketball contract in his native Australia and will forego his final season of college eligibility. Mayen, a native of Adelaide, Australia, had one year of eligibility remaining because of the COVID-19 eligibility freeze during the 2020-21 season. The 6-foot-9, 217-pound forward started 57 games for the Huskers over the last two seasons after transferring from Chipola (Fla.) College, averaging 7.2 points and 4.1 rebounds per game in that span.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

NU notes: Huskers end balloon release

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts said fans will not be given balloons inside Memorial Stadium for the 2022 football season. Alberts said the break in tradition is due to a shortage of helium. “While we’re still concerned about the environmental impact of the balloons, the reality...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Live results: Nebraska high school state golf tournaments

NEBRASKA - Stay here for updates from the 2022 Nebraska School Activities Association State Boys Golf Championships this week across Nebraska. The two-day tournaments started Tuesday morning at Norfolk Country Club (Class A), Scottsbluff Country Club (Class B), Elks Country Club in Columbus (Class C) and Lake Maloney Golf Club in North Platte (Class D).
NORTH PLATTE, NE
AL.com

Second Alabama player transferring to Nebraska

Alabama defensive lineman Stephon Wynn is transferring to Nebraska, he announced Sunday evening on Instagram. Wynn entered the NCAA transfer portal last month after the end of spring practice. He joins safety Kaine Williams, who also entered the portal after spring practice, in transferring to Nebraska. Wynn was a four-star...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

USDA awards Cozad with $300K for pharmacy

LINCOLN, Neb. – A central Nebraska community will be receiving over $300,000 to update a local pharmacy. U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development State Director Kate Bolz announced Tuesday that her department is investing $300k in the City of Cozad to expand a local pharmacy department, adding security measures, and installing new ventilation. Bolz said the improvements will enhance rural health care for 3,977 people in the Cozad area.
COZAD, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man convicted of Auburn parking lot murder dies in custody

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 64-year-old Nebraska inmate died in custody Monday morning. Russell Harms, who had been serving a life sentence, died in the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln. He began serving his sentence on October 11, 2000, after being convicted of first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
News Channel Nebraska

Charles L. Hauder, Jr., 67, formerly of Nebr. City

“I would say my style is to make the best of every bad situation, and share the best of every good situation.”. It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of our brother Charles L. Hauder, Jr. Charlie was born March 4, 1955 in Nebraska City, Nebraska, the second of ten children of Charles and Evelyn Hauder. He grew up in a military family spending his early years in Savanah GA, Nebraska City, NE, Charleston, S.C., San Antonio, TX, and Denver, CO, before his dad retired from the Air Force and the family moved to Nebraska City. He attended Nebraska City Lourdes High School and graduated from LeTourneau University, in Longview, Texas with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering and a Masters in Business. He proudly served in the Army for three years – but was honorably discharged after deciding he had enough of people telling him what to do.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
WOWT

Omaha shaken baby dies just shy of 12th birthday

Plans are in the works to redevelop several properties along Northwest Radial Highway. Rain chances increase Tuesday with heavy rain possible at times... showers linger on into Wednesday. 22 Nebraska students in class of 2022 earn perfect ACT score. Updated: 8 hours ago. Some of the best and brightest students...
OMAHA, NE
thereader.com

OPD Captain Fired, Candidate Indicted, History Nebraska CEO Leaving

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Reed Moore looks at it this way: The diet can start tomorrow. Today’s news: The wife of the Democratic nominee for Douglas County...
OMAHA, NE
foxnebraska.com

Two Iowa men suing Nebraska State Patrol over arrest, false information

LEXINGTON, Neb. — Two Iowa men have sued the Nebraska State Patrol, claiming they were wrongfully arrested and had false information released about their arrests. Paul Shimer and Cody Hagle, both of Iowa, filed the lawsuit Monday in Dawson Couny District Court. According to the lawsuit, Shimer was a...
LEXINGTON, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Keilan J. Schultz

Keilan J. Schultz, age 17 of Wymore passed away as a result of a car accident on May 21, 2022 near Holmesville. He was born on August 6, 2004 in Lincoln to Clarence “Todd” and Cheri (Belding) Schultz. He attended Lincoln Public Schools and Lincoln Southeast High School before moving to Wymore and was a 2022 graduate of Southern High School. Keilan loved to just live life. He enjoyed skateboarding, riding his bike, gaming, drawing, hanging out with his many friends, and his Mustang.
WYMORE, NE
newscenter1.tv

Proposed Nebraska mine has sizeable deposit of rare elements

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The mining company that wants to extract a rare heat-resistant element from the ground under southeast Nebraska says a new report shows the deposit it plans to mine holds a significant amount of other rare elements. NioCorp Developments said Thursday the latest analysis shows the...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Driver crashes into building in southeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (1011NOW) - The driver of an SUV crashed into the side of a commercial building in southeast Lincoln. First responders were dispatched to a strip mall containing the Pioneer Heart Institute at 70th and Van Dorn, just before 7 a.m. Tuesday. On scene, a 10/11 reporter witnessed a...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Traffic re-opened after I-80 accident causes delays in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. -- Traffic has re-opened after a jackknifed semi brought I-80 to a halt earlier this afternoon. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the accident happened on I-80 eastbound near 108th Street in Omaha. Traffic was backed up on I-80 eastbound, as well as I-680 southbound to I-80. According...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk woman sentenced to decade in prison

NORFOLK, Neb. -- It was announced Friday that 37-year-old Nicole Peterson of Norfolk was sentenced in federal court in Omaha. Peterson was sentenced for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. Chief United States District Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. sentenced Peterson...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

One hospitalized after shooting at Omaha motorcycle club

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was sent to the hospital overnight after a shooting. Dispatch says the call came in just before midnight and one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The shooting happened at 25th and Ames, at the Los-Diablos Motorcycle Club. This investigation is...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Blue Hill man sentenced on gun charges in federal court

OMAHA, Neb. -- A 36-year-old Blue Hill man was sentenced in federal court on Tuesday. United States Attorney Jan Sharp announced that Amos J. Mosel was sentenced on the charge of Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Chief United States District Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. sentenced Mosel to 35 months’ imprisonment, to be served consecutively to a prior state sentence Mosel is currently serving at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, Mosel will begin a three-year term of supervised release.
BLUE HILL, NE

