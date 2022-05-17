ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

FDA approves booster dose of Pfizer Covid vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11

NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FDA officially authorized Pfizer Covid boosters for 5-to-11-year-old...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

COVID-19: New Recall Issued For Rapid Tests, FDA Says

A new recall has been issued for some COVID-19 rapid tests that are not authorized for distribution, the US Food and Drug Administration announced on Tuesday, May 10.The FDA is warning people not to use the Skippack Medical Lab SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Test (Colloidal Gold). Click here for the prod…
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Do You Need a Second COVID Booster Shot? An Epidemiologist Scoured the Latest Research for Answers

In late March 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized a second booster shot of COVID-19 vaccines for vulnerable people in the U.S., a move that was quickly endorsed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). People ages 50 years and older as well as certain immunocompromised individuals who are at higher risk for severe disease, hospitalization, and death are eligible four months after receiving the initial booster shot.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Booster#Pfizer Covid#Nbc News
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
Ars Technica

Fauci confirms parents’ nightmare: FDA may delay COVID vaccines for kids under 5

The Food and Drug Administration is considering holding off on reviewing Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for children under age 5 until it has data from Pfizer and BioNTech on their vaccine for young children. The plan would push back the earliest possible authorization for a vaccine in the age group from May to June—yet another blow to parents who are anxious to protect their young children as the rest of the country ditches pandemic precautions, despite recent upticks in cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

FDA approves COVID-19 booster shots for children five to 11 years old, despite limited risk faced by children from the virus

Children aged five to 11 years old can now get a booster shot of the Pfizer Covid vaccine, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced Tuesday. Officials green-lighted the extra shots for the age group from five months after their first jabs — the first booster for children as young as five — saying it offered 'continued protection' and that the benefits 'outweigh' the risks.
KIDS
The Grand Rapids Press

Hepatitis outbreak in children: CDC lists symptoms parents should look for

The Centers for Disease Control is alerting parents to the signs of hepatitis as it continues to investigate a rare outbreak among children. The agency said this week it is investigating 109 hepatitis cases that infected children under 10-year-old across the country. Ninety percent of the children affected had to be hospitalized, 14% resulted in a liver transplant and five children died. Globally more than 340 probable cases have been reported in 20 countries.
ALABAMA STATE
LocalNewsMatters.org

FDA approves 1st non-prescription COVID test that also detects flu, RSV

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued its approval Monday of the first non-prescription at-home COVID-19 test that also detects the flu. The test allows users to swab the inside of their nose and send the sample to the test’s manufacturer, Labcorp, for analysis. In addition to influenza A and B and COVID-19, the test can also detect respiratory syncytial virus, more commonly called RSV.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Covid cases and hospitalizations rising in US as vaccine rates for children lag

Rising coronavirus infections and hospitalizations across the US are spurring fears of an uncertain summer amid new calls for children to be vaccinated. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has now recommended a vaccine booster for children aged five to 11 after an advisory panel voted to back them, despite some experts disagreeing that they are necessary at this stage.
PUBLIC HEALTH
foodsafetynews.com

FDA continues to investigate outbreaks including infant formula and Lucky Charms

The FDA has closed investigations into three outbreaks, but has left the status “ongoing” for one of them. In an outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes infections that the Food and Drug Administration began investigating on Feb. 9, the patient count stands at 20. The agency is leaving the status of the outbreak as ongoing, but has closed its investigation.
FOOD SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy