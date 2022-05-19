ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

60+ S.M.A.S.H. Bowling Social

 5 days ago

Join us every month for a SMASH Social Club, Bowling Social. The City of San Marcos Parks and Recreation and Sunset Bowling Lanes are hosting a Bowling Social each...

sanmarcostx.gov

60+ SMASH Senior Social - Sponsored by Brookdale San Marcos

Join us for Free Coffee and Donuts provided by Brookdale San Marcos! Whether you are new to the area or a lifelong resident, get to know other area seniors at our new SMASH Senior Social. If you are aged 60 or above and you haven’t been out or socialized for a while or if you are just looking for something to do, then stop by and say hello and enjoy a cup of coffee and a donut. Participants will be seated in a socially distanced setting while they get the opportunity to meet new people or reconnect with old friends. We will have a few icebreaker activities to get things going. The next SMASH Senior Social will take place at the San Marcos Activity Center, located at 501 East Hopkins, at 10:00 AM on May 25, 2022. Registration is not required. Participants must agree that they have read and understand the City of San Marcos Parks and Recreation Department Release and Waiver of Liability and will have to sign the waiver when attending the social. Bring a friend, it will be a SMASH!
San Marcos Fiber Arts

Join this group to enjoy the fiber craft of your choosing and meet other fiber-loving folks. Bring your own fiber projects to work on. Meets every Wednesday.
Special Called Meet and Confer Meeting

Special called Meet and Confer meeting between the City of San Marcos and the San Marcos Police Officers' Association. This is a notice pursuant to 142.063 of the Local Government Code of a "meet and confer" meeting between the representatives for the City of San Marcos and the San Marcos Police Officers' Association. The full agenda is attached.
Enhanced Library Cards

An Enhanced Library Card is a San Marcos Public Library Card that has a person’s name, picture, and other personal information printed on it. This may possibly be used as a supplement with other documents to prove your identity. Enhanced Library Cards are only available to residents of San Marcos or Hays County ages 18 years and older. Enhanced cards are issued every Monday from 2-4pm on a first come, first served basis. If you cannot come during this time, please e-mail smpl@sanmarcostx.gov to schedule an appointment that meets your needs!
