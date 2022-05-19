60+ S.M.A.S.H. Bowling Social

Join us for Free Coffee and Donuts provided by Brookdale San Marcos! Whether you are new to the area or a lifelong resident, get to know other area seniors at our new SMASH Senior Social. If you are aged 60 or above and you haven’t been out or socialized for a while or if you are just looking for something to do, then stop by and say hello and enjoy a cup of coffee and a donut. Participants will be seated in a socially distanced setting while they get the opportunity to meet new people or reconnect with old friends. We will have a few icebreaker activities to get things going. The next SMASH Senior Social will take place at the San Marcos Activity Center, located at 501 East Hopkins, at 10:00 AM on May 25, 2022. Registration is not required. Participants must agree that they have read and understand the City of San Marcos Parks and Recreation Department Release and Waiver of Liability and will have to sign the waiver when attending the social. Bring a friend, it will be a SMASH!

SAN MARCOS, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO