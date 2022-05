Leona "Onie" O. Baur, 90, of Jefferson City, formerly of Hermann, passed away on May 17, 2022 at Capital Region Medical Center in Jefferson City. Onie was born in Rhineland on August 25, 1931, a daughter of the late Aloys & Mildred (Engelkemeyer) Elsenraat. She was the widow of Edward L. Baur. They were united in marriage on July 1, 1967. Ed preceded her in death on Aug. 18, 2017.

HERMANN, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO