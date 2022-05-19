WATCH: Nick Saban says "Texas A&M Bought Every Player”

Saban takes a very public shot at Texas A&M about their recruiting of the 2022 class.

In a day and age where College Football is trending farther away from its "amateur" status, it seems like the sports' dirtiest secret is being discussed more and more with each passing day.

Over the last month, "tampering" has been the big word thrown around college athletics. With the introduction of NIL and the NCAA transfer portal, programs are using these relatively new tools to " buy players," whether it be from the high school level or even current college athletes listed on another program roster.

Following the issuance by the NCAA of new guidelines regarding NIL and the involvement of boosters, talk has now turned back towards recruiting and how teams were using NIL to persuade athletes to come to their school. Alabama head coach Nick Saban has been very outspoken over the last few years about the direction that college sports are heading and is once again at the forefront of pointing out the issues with the current set-up.

While speaking at a countdown event for the World Games in Birmingham, Alabama, Saban went on a tangent about recruiting and how recruiting is all about "buying players" and even pointed out two examples. One of those examples happened to be SEC West foe Texas A&M.

"We were 2nd in recruiting last year. A&M was first. A&M bought every player on their team. Made a deal for name, image and likeness. We didn’t buy one player. But I don’t know if we’re going to be able to sustain that in the future because more and more people are doing it." - Nick Saban on Texas A&M buying players

Despite taking his first collegiate head coaching job in 1990 at Toledo, Saban has evolved with the times and has established himself as the best coach ever in College Football. Saban's decision to change his offensive scheme from what many called "bully-ball" to the modern-day spread offense is an often used example of what makes him great. These recent comments from the Crimson Tide are a veiled threat to evolve with the times in recruiting and "level the playing field," as many have claimed they wanted in College Football.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @Bulld ogsSI.