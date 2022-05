Jim Thompson, a former editor for several local news outlets was killed over the weekend as the result of a crash in Alexander County. On Sunday, May 22, at approximately 7:55 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) responded to a fatal collision in Alexander County on NC 127 near Rink Dam Road. A 2012 Toyota Scion was traveling north on NC 127, crossed the centerline, and collided head-on with a southbound 2008 Toyota Prius, according to NCSHP.

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO