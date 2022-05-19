ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Laramie High School’s Soccer Teams are Ready for State

By David Settle
Laramie Live
Laramie Live
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For the first time since 2018, both Laramie High School soccer teams are playing in the 4A state tournament. After missing state last year, the Laramie girls won their first-round regional tournament game and finished fourth last weekend. The Plainsmen won the conference regular-season title and earned...

Laramie Live

Temperature Record Falls in Laramie Amid Freezing Cold

According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, this weekend was one for the record books, with many cities in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle setting record low temperatures. Rawlins, Torrington, Douglas, Sidney, and Alliance all set daily record lows Saturday, while Cheyenne and Laramie both came up one...
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

Bluepeak Fiber Optic Internet Breaks Ground in Laramie

Laramie's internet infrastructure just got better. Last year, Bluepeak announced its state-of-the-art fiber-optic broadband was coming to Laramie. Well, Bluepeak has officially arrived. Introducing Bluepeak Fiber-Optic Internet. In a press release announcing Bluepeak's forthcoming arrival to Laramie, CEO Rich Fish described the technology as "a different kind of provider with...
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

WYO 70 Over Battle Pass Reopens for Summer Season

Wyoming Highway 70 over Battle Pass has reopened for the summer season, the Wyoming Department of Transportation announced Monday evening. According to WYDOT, crews from Saratoga and Baggs started work on the 23-mile stretch in early May, using multiple rotary plows and other heavy equipment to clear large snowdrifts. "Be...
SARATOGA, WY
Laramie Live

Free Storm Spotter Training This Weekend in Laramie

Wyoming can get some pretty wild weather. From our May blizzards to the occasional tornado, our skies have ample activity for storm chasing enthusiasts. If you've ever wanted to try your hand at scanning the skies like Bill Harding from Twister, the National Weather Service has an opportunity for you this weekend.
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

Hard Freeze Warnings Issued For Cheyenne, Laramie

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Hard Freeze Warning for southeast Wyoming on Friday night. The warning area includes both Cheyenne and Laramie. Here is the definition of a hard freeze warning:. Hard Freeze Warning: Take Action! NWS issues a hard freeze warning when temperatures...
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

Why Does Wyoming Have An Abraham Lincoln Memorial?

On the drive from Cheyenne to Laramie, visitors to the Gem City of the Plains are often perplexed to discover the wise face of Abraham Lincoln peering down at them. Of course, Abe's presence is normal for us locals and goes unquestioned, but as I drove past him today, I couldn't help but wonder: why does Wyoming have an Abraham Lincoln monument? After all, Wyoming had yet to become a U.S. territory when Lincoln was President; he'd never visited Wyoming - the first President to visit was Grant in 1868, but I digress. As it turns out, the Lincoln Memorial Monument has an interesting history.
WYOMING STATE
