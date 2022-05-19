ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitewater Township, MI

Smell the Blossoms!

traverseticker.com
 6 days ago

May 19-22, 10am-5pm. Wagon ride blossom...

www.traverseticker.com

Comments / 0

Related
traverseticker.com

Michigan Notable Author

Christine Yared, Michigan Notable Author of the book, "Private Love Public School," will be discussing her new book.
MICHIGAN STATE
traverseticker.com

Garfield Township By The Numbers: High Levels of Poverty, Rentals, Retail Jobs

Over one-third of children in Garfield Township live in poverty, almost double the statewide rate in Michigan, while 43 percent of the population has moved into the township since 2015 – a figure attributable to the high number of rental units in the community. Those are just some of the demographic trends township staff identified in a report that will be discussed by Garfield Township planning commissioners Wednesday as they look to the future by rewriting the township’s master plan.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
traverseticker.com

Summer Employment Forecast: Will The Job Market Warm Back Up?

If you look at a northern Michigan events calendar for the next four months, the easy takeaway is that things are reverting to the way they were before COVID-19 put the region’s tourism machine on ice. From the Traverse City Film Festival to the Interlochen Arts Festival, big summer traditions are roaring back to life throughout the region.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy