ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Arbor, MI

"On The Precipice"

traverseticker.com
 6 days ago

A collaborative exhibition of paintings & poems by...

www.traverseticker.com

Comments / 0

Related
traverseticker.com

Story Time with Ms. Gretchen

4 week Pop Up series of storytelling. Each week will feature an intentionally curated children’s book that focuses on social-emotional learning. This week's topic is Friendship & Empathy. A series for ages 1-5, but all are welcome.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
traverseticker.com

Rosé All May

May 1-31. Ticket holders will receive a 3-ounce pour of select Rosé from over 20 wineries along the Leelanau Peninsula, along with a signature glass souvenir.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
traverseticker.com

Mixed Media Wild Flower Display

See the artwork created by James & Elizabeth Manning of Two Hoots Studio. They use their technique of "Darkroom meets Watercolor." Runs through May 28. 231-331-4318.
ALDEN, MI
traverseticker.com

2022 Traverse City Uncorked

May 1-31. Celebrate Michigan Wine Month on the Traverse Wine Coast. Sign up to receive a digital passport to take a self-guided wine tour, track your winery visits & enter to win prizes. At 5 check-ins you will win your choice of an Uncorked t-shirt, a Traverse City wine glass or a corkscrew.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Glen Arbor, MI
Entertainment
City
Glen Arbor, MI
traverseticker.com

Poetry Discovery Program: Exploring Connections to Nature

With author & poet Steven Veatch. As you enjoy a relaxing hike, you will learn the basics of writing a poem about nature, make deep observations, & then translate the experience into words as you create your own poem. Meet at the Visitor Center. Bring a notebook & pen or pencil.
BELLAIRE, MI
traverseticker.com

Community Conversations: AAPI Heritage Month - Stories, Food, & Panel Discussion

Traverse Area District Library, McGuire Community Room, TC. Help recognize the contributions, achievements & identities of Asian Americans & Pacific Islanders (AAPI) that have helped shape America’s development into a richly multicultural society. Light refreshments at 5:30pm; engaging community panel discussion at 6:30pm with: Sakura Takano, Rotary Charities of Traverse City; Amy Yee, Amy Yee Bodyworks; Craig Hadley, Dennos Museum at NMC; Tony Vu, The Good Bowl; Denny Nguyen, NMC; along with moderators Judy Chu, NMC & Holly T. Bird, Northern Michigan E3 & Title Track. Register.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
traverseticker.com

North Bar, Modern Bird Set For Debuts Soon

Two prominent new restaurants will open soon in Traverse City, just in time for summer. Modern Bird is slated to open soon after Memorial Day at 541 W. Front Street, while North Bar is set for early June on the roof above Brasserie Amie. “We want to be the best...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Precipice#Arts Center#Gallery#Paintings Poems
traverseticker.com

Citywide Cape Sealing Pavement Project Kicks Off Monday

The City of Traverse City will begin a cape seal project on 12.85 miles of city streets today (Monday). The project is expected to be complete by June 10 and will require street closures at various times throughout the city. A cape seal is a two-step pavement preservation process that...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
traverseticker.com

COVID Outbreak Hits West Senior High

The Grand Traverse County Health Department has confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak at Traverse City West Senior High School. An outbreak is defined as any school building with three or more associated positive cases. To date, there are 34 identified cases among students and staff at TC West. The Health Department...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
traverseticker.com

Garfield Township By The Numbers: High Levels of Poverty, Rentals, Retail Jobs

Over one-third of children in Garfield Township live in poverty, almost double the statewide rate in Michigan, while 43 percent of the population has moved into the township since 2015 – a figure attributable to the high number of rental units in the community. Those are just some of the demographic trends township staff identified in a report that will be discussed by Garfield Township planning commissioners Wednesday as they look to the future by rewriting the township’s master plan.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy