1A Boys Sectional Track and Field Meet Recap

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The FBI Springfield has opened it's application process for new career opportunities. The FBI is looking for Special Agents who come from a broad range of backgrounds, career fields and experiences. Special Agent Harvey Pettry is the applicant coordinator and recruiter for FBI Springfield, he explained in the last couple of years law enforcement as whole has seen a decline in recruitment, but the FBI has actually seen an increase in female agents and other diverse populations.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO