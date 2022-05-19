1A Boys Sectional Track and Field Meet Recap

DECATUR, IL. (WAND) -- After three different delays and a push to the next day to finish game two of the NCAA Tournament Super Regional's between Millikin and Wartburg, the Big Blue managed to continue its historic run in this year's NCAA Tournament, taking down the Knights 10-6. With the win, the Big Blue will travel to Salem, VA. for a matchup with Salisbury University on Thursday at 3 PM CT in the first round of a double-elimination four team bracket.
CATLIN, IL. (WAND) -- Gary Spezia is a hurdling expert, teaching kids from all across Central Illinois how to hurdle and run properly over the last 25 years. Spezia doesn't charge his kids a penny for his knowledge or efforts. He just asks for something in return, hoping that one day, these same kids will teach others to do what he's shown them to do.
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police said they have located a 46-year-old woman who was reported missing. The department posted on its Facebook page Monday. At 5:38 p.m. Decatur Police announced Torressa Perry, 46, of Decatur was located.
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County are currently caring for four dogs in need of an animal rescue. According to the HSDMC four dogs were recently removed from a Decatur home by Macon County Animal Control. All four dogs were severely matted and suffering from flea infestation resulting in skin infection. Some matting so bad, the skin fell off when mats were removed.
FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters were called out to battle a fire at the Casey's in Forsyth early Tuesday morning. The call came in around 2:30 a.m. Firefighters saw smoke coming from the vents in the roof. The door handle was hot to the touch. Light fire was found in...
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- The Sangamon County Coroner confirms the death of a 41-year-old Springfield man. According to officials, the Coroner’s Office responded to an incident Saturday night, on a railway, in the area of North 9th Street and East Converse Street, where a pedestrian had been struck by a train.
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A 25-year-old man who died from a gunshot wound to the upper body Saturday evening in Danville has been identified. Police found the victim, Davanta T. Calhoun-Jackson of Danville, in the 600 block of Grant Street at about 9:20 pm. Calhoun-Jackson was then taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The investigation indicates the shooting happened on Chandler Street and the victim may have then run to Grant.
RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND)- Rantoul Fire responded to a structure fire early Tuesday morning, that is being investigated as an arson. According to Rantoul Fire Chief Ken Waters, crews arrived at 1601 Gleason Drive around 3:20 a.m. Tuesday morning to a structure full engulfed in flames. Officials say the structure was...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - No evidence of trauma was found in an autopsy after a Sangamon County inmate recently died in hospital care. According to the Sangamon County Coroner, 23-year-old Dylan Schlieper-Clark, was transported from the Sangamon County Jail to Springfield Memorial Hospital on April 14 and died on April 17 as an inpatient.
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Public Health Director Gail O'Neill has dismissed animal control director Greg Largent, but WTAX reports it is not because of the years of complaints. WTAX shared a letter O’Neill sent to county board members Monday that cites Largent’s inability to lead the...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A large pop-up party in Springfield led to 3 people being arrested. On Sunday at 12:12 a.m., Officers with the Springfield Police Department Street Crimes Unit responded to the 2700 block of South 6th Street for a large pop-up party. An officer attempted to make contact...
SANGAMON COUNTY, (WAND)- A 38-year-old woman was pronounced dead Saturday morning after a single vehicle crash. According to police, on May 21, 2022 at 7:29 a.m., the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office, Rochester Police Department, and Rochester Fire and EMS, responded to a single vehicle accident in the 11000 block of Boyd Farm Road, southeast of Rochester.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The FBI Springfield has opened it's application process for new career opportunities. The FBI is looking for Special Agents who come from a broad range of backgrounds, career fields and experiences. Special Agent Harvey Pettry is the applicant coordinator and recruiter for FBI Springfield, he explained in the last couple of years law enforcement as whole has seen a decline in recruitment, but the FBI has actually seen an increase in female agents and other diverse populations.
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A teenager is accused of breaking into vehicles in Jacksonville while armed with a gun. Police said they saw a vehicle traveling in the area and started a traffic stop for a moving violation. They said a 17-year-old boy known to officers got out of the...
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A judge has ruled that construction on a casino in Danville can resume. A Coles County judge denied a temporary restraining order sought by a neighboring property owner to block the building permits issued by the city. Illinois 5th Circuit Court Judge Mark Bovard denied the...
FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND)- A checkout at the Forsyth Casey's turned violent last week. A Decatur man is out of jail after being charged with racist and transphobic attack. For the first time, his alleged victim is speaking out. "I've worked so hard to build up my confidence to be my...
