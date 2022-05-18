ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Should Ravens sign a veteran free agent WR?

By Kevin Oestreicher
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DNqvB_0fj73aY700

The Baltimore Ravens have added their fair share of talent over the course of the 2022 offseason at multiple positions. They’ve brought in multiple high-level safeties, given quarterback Lamar Jackson protection on the offensive line, and even underwent somewhat of a revamp on their defensive line.

Despite the players that they’ve added in certain areas, one position that remains a bit of a question mark for the team is at the wide receiver position. Baltimore traded away their No. 1 receiver in Marquise Brown during the 2022 draft and didn’t end up drafting a wideout to replace him, instead drafting two intriguing tight end prospects.

The Ravens’ current group of wide receivers includes two second-year players in Rashod Bateman and Tylan Wallace as well as two third-year guys in Devin Duvenay and James Proche II. Each of those pass catchers is extremely talented, but with so little experience in the receiver room, should Baltimore look to the free agent market to add a proven option alongside their young players?

In short, the answer is yes. While the free agent market isn’t as strong as it was in March, there are still quality options available for the Ravens at wideout that include Julio Jones, Will Fuller V, T.Y. Hilton and others. Jones offers a big-bodied presence, while Fuller and Hilton can replicate some of what Baltimore lost in Brown with their speed. However there’s a key factor when looking at those players and others at the position, that being injury history.

Jones, Fuller, Hilton and a lot of the other pass catchers still on the market are great players on the field when they’re healthy. However, their ability to suit up hasn’t been a consistent as many would like, as a lengthy track record of injuries could hurt the team if they’re unable to play a good amount of games.

Despite injuries, if the Ravens can at least be prepared for any potential veteran they sign to miss a few games, the production and leadership that they could give the team would likely be extremely valuable. Baltimore won’t necessarily find a needle-moving option this late in free agency, but adding a veteran wideout seems like a good idea for multiple reasons.

