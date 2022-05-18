ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens add talent at WR position in latest 2023 NFL mock draft by CBS Sports

By Kevin Oestreicher
 6 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens are coming off of an extremely successful 2022 draft that saw them secure an impressive 11-player draft class. They were able to add talent on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball, stopping the falls of multiple stars while also selecting for need.

One position that Baltimore decided to not draft was wide receiver, even after trading away their No. 1 wideout in Marquise Brown. Even though we’re just a few weeks removed from the 2022 festivities, Josh Edwards of CBS Sports put together a 2023 mock draft where he has the Ravens addressing their wideout position with Josh Downs out of the University of North Carolina.

“After trading Hollywood Brown, there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding Baltimore’s wide receiver room. Downs is a prospect who can make plays after the catch for Lamar Jackson.”

Downs burst onto the scene in his second year with the Tar Heels, putting together a season of 101 catches for 1,335 yards and eight touchdowns. He’s a 5-foot-10, 180 pound player that is electric with the ball in his hands and can work over the middle of the field well. His size could push him into a full-time slot role at the NFL level, but he does have the ability to line up all over the field if asked.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

