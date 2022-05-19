"Dirty 30" at Patterson Park

Focuses on building strength and increasing flexibility and range of motion. Great class for beginners or those who haven’t exercised in a while. You must sign up for all classes due to the limited number of spaces available. For ages 60+. Limit 35. Meets in Room 204.
Let the smaller among us get in touch with their wild side at the Wilderness Station! We sing songs, read a story, complete a craft, and conclude with a short walk. We focus on a different nature theme each week. Preregistration is required by calling the Wilderness Station the day before at 615-217-3017.
Explore a variety of art techniques designed to bring out your artistic talents all while learning and having fun. Everyone has artistic talent; you just need to be shown how to use it. All supplies are provided in your fee. Class meets May 25 and June 1. Limited to 12.
Tai Chi is an ancient Chinese discipline consisting of slow movements and postures done in a fluid and relaxed manner. It is used to reduce stress, increase flexibility, improve muscle strength, increase stamina and agility and increase the feeling of well-being. For ages 15+.
Beginners & intermediate level students welcome! Learn how to make a copper foiled stained-glass window sun catcher with instructor Fiona Dowd. Class meets May 2, 16 & 23. **Materials will be provided for beginners** Class space is limited so sign up early.
More than 2,764 animals and 365 species from many parts of the world call Nashville Zoo home. Fee includes transportation and admission. Some features may be closed. Bring money for lunch. Sign up by May 8.
Discover the thrill of drawing back a bow, aiming and sending an arrow flying to a target while learning focus, self-control, discipline, and patience. Join us in this four-week series taught by our certified instructors. Each week students will learn the fundamentals of archery and practice what they have learned. Space is limited to 20. PRE-REGISTRATION begins April 15. For ages 10-18.
This fun sport combines many elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong. The rules are simple and easy for beginners to learn, but the game can become quick, fast-paced and competitive for experienced players. Call 615-893-1802 for more information.
Deborah Sullivan welcomes those with no dance experience as well as experienced students to her class. Each month you will start at the beginning & build on. In May we will do the Rumba and in June the Foxtrot. No partner necessary! Cost: $26/mo Limit 25 Room 105.
Wings Remembered shares the stories of airmen through a large collection of uniforms, flight jackets, medals, photos, documents, and other artifacts recovered from crash sites. The Veteran’s Museum features relics from World War I & II, Korea, Vietnam, and Desert Storm. Fee includes transportation. Admission is free. Bring money for lunch.
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (May 23, 2022) - Murfreesboro Emergency Communications Center Emergency Operations Coordinator Becki Green and Communications Specialist II Brady Lutton are now 911 CIT certified through the Tennessee Emergency Communications Board and NAMI, in collaboration with Virginia's Thomas Jefferson Area Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) Program. Green and Lutton took...
