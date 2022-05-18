ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

One Side Defined His Craft to Become a Standout in Atlanta

By Shawn Grant
thesource.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne Side is an artist from Atlanta, Georgia. His music is all about bridging the gaps between the punch of hip-hop/pop and the melodies of the modern scene, making for a catchy, yet direct and edgy sound. He has actually grabbed the attention of many top labels in the industry, and...

thesource.com

24hip-hop.com

Popular Atlanta Artist Sameday Junior Drops A Hot New Song “What They See In Me“

Popular Atlanta Artist “ Sameday Junior “ drops a new hot song Entitled “What They See In Me “ on all music platforms. “. Sameday Junior has been a lot of noise lately in the rap game Sameday Junior has reached over 150 Apple Music streams and over 500 Thousand YouTube views. His biggest hit is “ Deadman, featuring Atlanta artist Lil Kee.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

7 ideal places for Atlanta singles who need a break from Tinder

Tinder’s not the only way to strike up a romance. There’s also this quaint method called dating in person aka IRL (in real life for those of you behind on your text message shorthand). You can ensure no catfishing is going on and find out whether there are...
ATLANTA, GA
HipHopDX.com

Vigil For Late YSL Rapper Lil Keed Denied In Georgia Hometown

Forest Park, GA – The death of YSL rapper Lil Keed sent shockwaves throughout Atlanta and those who personally knew and adorned the emerging rapper. However, the general public won’t be able to gather in his hometown more than two weeks after his untimely death. According to local...
FOREST PARK, GA
edmidentity.com

My Love Letter To The Atlanta Rave Community

Atlanta’s electronic dance music scene has flooded my life with unforgettable experiences, filling my tank as I embark on my next chapter. For the last decade, my life has been quite the whirlwind. It all began in 2012, when my husband and I made the decision to leave the tundra of Buffalo, NY, and make our way down south to enjoy a little fun under the sun. We settled down in Gulf Shores, AL, and quickly realized that we were just a hop, skip, and a jump away from the bustling city of Atlanta, GA. It didn’t take more than a little research to realize that Atlanta offered up quite an impressive electronic dance music scene and being the hungry ravers that we’ve always been, we simply knew we had to make our way up to get a bite of the action.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

No bond for Grammy-winning rap artist ‘Young Thug’ in racketeering case

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta-based rap star ‘Young Thug’ was denied bond during his hearing in Fulton County Monday afternoon. The artist, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, is charged with conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, along with weapons and drug charges related to items police allegedly found during a search of his Buckhead home.
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

College football: Tech adds six transfers

ATLANTA — Georgia Tech has officially added six transfers to its football program. Head coach Geoff Collins made the announcement on Monday that OL R.J. Adams (Kentucky), RB Dylan McDuffie (Buffalo), QB Taisun Phommachanh (Clemson), DB Eric Reed Jr. (Auburn), OL Corey Robinson II (Kansas) and DB K.J. Wallace (Notre Dame) have officially enrolled at Tech.
ATLANTA, GA
mommypoppins.com

Atlanta Summer Festivals You Won't Want to Miss

Both kids and adults get hyped for summer festivals in Atlanta. From the yummy food and live music to the bouncy houses and parades, there is something to keep every family member happy at these fun-in-the-sun summer festivals near you. We picked our faves for you to add to your summer calendar. (Sweet spoiler alert: The Atlanta Ice Cream Festival is back!)
ATLANTA, GA
BoardingArea

What Is Wrong With This Photograph? Part 146

I had just left the international airport which serves the greater Atlanta metropolitan area — I think it is called Atlanta Hartsfield Jackson McCarran Reid Intentional Airport — after returning from Las Vegas; and as I was a passenger on the shuttle bus on the way to the parking lot, I spotted what you see in the two photographs out of the corner of my eye.
ATLANTA, GA
Grice Connect

Ashanté Hill, a determined young lady with drive

Talk about the drive to succeed. Graduating in May with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and criminology, two cheerleading national championships and successful completion of her first year as an ROTC cadet, Atlanta native Ashanté Hill still wants to go farther. “I have a lot of plans,”...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

This is who's headlining Music Midtown in Atlanta this year

ATLANTA — One of Atlanta's hottest music festivals has announced it's lineup for this year. Atlanta's own Future, My Chemical Romance, Fall out Boy, and Jack White are set to grace the stage as headliners for Music Midtown at Piedmont Park in Atlanta this September, the festival announced Tuesday.
ATLANTA, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Keed Vigil Permit Denied After YSL Promotes Event, City Gives Reasons Why: Report

It was just a week ago when the world learned that Lil Keed passed away. The shocking news quickly circulated through social media—even more so after his brother Lil Gotit confirmed the rumors. As expected, Keed's fans want to celebrate his life and mourn his loss together, so organizers in Atlanta have attempted to arrange a public vigil for a gathering. Unfortunately, according to reports, their request for a permit was denied.
ATLANTA, GA
Wide Open Eats

10 Fieri-Approved Atlanta Restaurants Featured on Diners, Drive-ins and Dives

Atlanta is known for its quality restaurants, from down-home soul food to out-of-the-box fusion eateries. This Southern city is a hub of delectable spots to eat, so when Guy Fieri took multiple trips to Atlanta on Diners, Drive-ins and Dives, it's no surprise that he found an abundance of delicious food. Although Atlanta is best known for its BBQ and soul food, there's no shortage of chefs and restaurant owners bringing their expertise and talent to the city in many different ways, and we trust Guy Fieri to discover them.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

10 restaurants you have to try in downtown Atlanta

It could take days to walk your way through all the attractions in downtown Atlanta. Where else can you find remnants of the Olympic Games beside an entire building devoted to Coca-Cola? From history to sports, fish to the news, downtown Atlanta has it all, but exploring such a dense area is going to make you hungry.
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

How north Georgia is impacted by landfalling tropical systems

ATLANTA — If you've lived in Atlanta or north Georgia for any number of years, you know that although we're hundreds of miles away from the coast, we still get impacted by tropical systems more years than not. Last year, North Georgia was impacted by the remnants of Claudette,...
ATLANTA, GA

