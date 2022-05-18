One Side Defined His Craft to Become a Standout in Atlanta

Atlanta’s electronic dance music scene has flooded my life with unforgettable experiences, filling my tank as I embark on my next chapter. For the last decade, my life has been quite the whirlwind. It all began in 2012, when my husband and I made the decision to leave the tundra of Buffalo, NY, and make our way down south to enjoy a little fun under the sun. We settled down in Gulf Shores, AL, and quickly realized that we were just a hop, skip, and a jump away from the bustling city of Atlanta, GA. It didn’t take more than a little research to realize that Atlanta offered up quite an impressive electronic dance music scene and being the hungry ravers that we’ve always been, we simply knew we had to make our way up to get a bite of the action.

