Kings hire Nuggets assistant Jordi Fernandez as associate head coach

Mar 20, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets assistant coach Jordi Fernandez in the third quarter against the Boston Celtics at Ball Arena. Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Fernandez has prior experience working with Brown in Cleveland, and was on Brown’s staff with the Nigerian National Team during the 2020 Olympics.

Fernandez, 39, has been an assistant with the Nuggets for the past six years. He was Michael Malone‘s No. 2 assistant in Denver and served as the team’s defensive coordinator in 2021-22.

Brown is well-known as a defense-first coach, so clearly he trusts Fernandez in that regard. Brown is currently serving out his stint as associate head coach of the Warriors, who stymied the Mavericks in the first game of their Western Conference Finals matchup by a score of 112-87.