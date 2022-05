“I grew up a Wisconsin fan. Being from Appleton, Wisconsin basketball just means more. It just means more to me.”. 2023 4-star big man Gus Yalden (Appleton) said this on Instagram Live at the end of his commitment video on Tuesday morning. He also noted that he was so devastated after the 2015 team lost to Duke in the finals that he wasn’t able to go to school the next day. Yalden has moved around a bunch in high school, due to his mom’s job, but his heart appears to have always been in the Dairy State.

APPLETON, WI ・ 9 HOURS AGO