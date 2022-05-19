ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Witt homers off Giolito, Melendez connects as KC tops Chisox

By MARC BOWMAN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lJJQo_0fj6eu2C00
1 of 6

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bobby Witt Jr. and MJ Melendez homered and fellow rookie Emmanuel Rivera hit a go-ahead triple, leading the Kansas City Royals over the Chicago White Sox 6-2 Wednesday night.

Witt, Melendez and Rivera each had two hits.

“The young guys provided a lot of excitement,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “It was fun to watch them.”

Rivera’s sinking liner escaped a diving Adam Engel, rolling into the right field corner for a triple that drove in Melendez with the tiebreaking run in the sixth.

Melendez padded the lead with a two-run homer, his second, in the eighth.

“It felt really good,” Melendez said. “Going into that at-bat, I had a really good plan. I felt really confident. Anything to the outfield I felt pretty confident to get that run in.”

Witt hit his fourth home run, a 436-foot drive off White Sox starter Lucas Giolito.

“(He) hits the ball hard,” Matheny said. “That’s what he’s always done all the way through the minor league system. Even as an amateur, that’s the thing that’s always stood out. To have consistently hard contact. He’s in a really good place now. He’s got enough power when he’s short to the ball.”

In his return from the COVID-19-related injured list, Giolito labored early, needing 54 pitches to complete the first two innings, allowing four hits and two walks.

“(It was) not my best,” Giolito said. “But I’m happy to be back, and back in a normal routine.”

After Witt’s leadoff homer in the third, however, he struck out six of the next seven batters and permitted only a pair of singles before being lifted after five innings.

Royals starter Zack Greinke hasn’t won since Aug. 13 last year, while with the Astros. He allowed two runs on seven hits, striking out four in 5 2/3 innings.

“We’ve got to get him a win, ’cause he’s throwing good enough to have a bunch of them,” Matheny said. “He’s a joy to watch. That’s pitching at its finest, how he manipulates and makes minor adjustments, figuring out ways to get the break he wants on his slider. He’s very unique and he’s doing such a great job of making big pitches in big situations.”

“I think the last time I paid attention (to wins) was 2005,” Greinke said. “I started pitching good, but didn’t get many wins and then started trying to do more and then started making mistakes, trying to get wins instead of trying to get outs. Nowadays, it’s harder than ever. It’s harder to go deep in games than it used to be.”

Greinke walked Engel in the fifth, his first free pass since April 21 against Minnesota, a span of 128 batters.

The second of Tim Anderson’s three singles drove in Engel to make it 2-all. Anderson has nine multi-hit performances in his last 17 contests, batting .378 (28 for 74) in that span.

Rookie Collin Snyder (3-1) recorded the final out of the sixth for the win. Reynaldo Lopez (4-1) took the loss.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals OF Michael A. Taylor was removed from Wednesday’s lineup due to MLB’s COVID-19 protocols for contact tracing.

TRANSACTIONS

The White Sox reinstated Giolito and RHP Davis Martin was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte. RHP Lance Lynn was transferred to the 60-day IL.

The White Sox and Royals conclude their five-game series Thursday. RHP Vince Velasquez (2-3, 5.53 ERA) starts for the White Sox against RHP Carlos Hernandez (0-3, 9.11 ERA).

___

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

White Sox’s Tony La Russa, Michael Kopech drop truth bombs after Tim Anderson quiets Yankee Stadium

Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox had the last laugh in their three-game series in the Bronx against the New York Yankees, as Tony La Russa’s squad took with them back to Chicago a 5-0 win over the Bronx Bombers on Sunday. Prior to that, the White Sox beat the Yankees in an earlier game on the same day, 3-1. But the real fuel for the animosity between these teams in the series was spilled during the Yankees’ 7-5 win over the White Sox Saturday.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks calls out Josh Donaldson for his total BS amid Tim Anderson beef

Liam Hendriks, understandably, isn’t buying Josh Donaldson’s ridiculous explanation of his racist remarks to Tim Anderson. The Chicago White Sox pitcher didn’t just defend his teammate while speaking with reporters about the incident, though. He also shined a light on Donaldson’s ugly reputation across multiple clubhouses in Major League Baseball.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Kyle Higashioka sitting for Yankees in Sunday's Game 1

New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Higashioka is being replaced behind the plate by Jose Trevino versus White Sox starter Johnny Cueto. In 75 plate appearances this season, Higashioka...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Homer, IL
City
Chicago, IL
State
Minnesota State
Local
Illinois Sports
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Witt, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael A. Taylor
Person
Mike Matheny
Person
Zack Greinke
Person
Bobby Witt Jr.
Person
Vince Velasquez
Person
Lance Lynn
Person
Adam Engel
Person
Homer
Person
Lucas Giolito
numberfire.com

Emmanuel Rivera scratched Tuesday for Royals, Ryan O'Hearn added

Kansas City Royals infielder Emmanuel Rivera has been scratched from the lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Rivera was previously lined up to play third base and bat eighth. Ryan O'Hearn has been added to the lineup to be the No. 7 hitter and Bobby Witt Jr. is on the hot corner for the Royals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports Chicago

Sox place Luis Robert on COVID-19 IL, recall Jake Burger

Hours before Tuesday’s series-opening matchup with the Red Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, the White Sox placed outfielder Luis Robert on the COVID-19 related injured list. In a corresponding move, the team recalled Jake Burger from Triple-A Charlotte. In 33 appearances this season, Robert is slashing .285/.319/.438 with a...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Kansas City Royals#The Chicago White Sox#Covid 19 Related
MLB Trade Rumors

White Sox place Luis Robert on injured list

The White Sox have placed center fielder Luis Robert on the COVID-19 injured list. Corner infielder Jake Burger was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte to take his place on the active roster. Speaking with reporters (including James Fegan of the Athletic), general manager Rick Hahn indicated that Robert has been experiencing...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Edwin Rios at DH again Tuesday for Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Edwin Rios is in the starting lineup again for Tuesday's game against right-hander Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals. Rios has moved down from the cleanup spot to the seven-hole in his third straight start at designated hitter for the Dodgers. numberFire’s models project Rios...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
The Associated Press

Delle Donne reaches 4,000 points as Mystics beat Dream

Elena Delle Donne scored 15 points to reach 4,000 for her career and the Washington Mystics beat the Atlanta Dream 70-50 on Tuesday night. Delle Donne entered needing 15 points to become the 40th player to reach the milestone. She was 7 of 13 from the field and had three of Washington’s seven blocked shots.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

911K+
Followers
443K+
Post
411M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy