MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Every county in Alabama has received a new, state-issued laptop computer that will be used to tabulate votes for the primary election Tuesday night. Results from all precincts will be downloaded onto an Election Reporting Management computer for tabulating results. Then, a different flash drive will upload the data to be put onto a second computer for transmission to the state for reporting.

