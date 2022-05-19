ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Super 16: McDavid, Makar lead power rankings of top playoff performers

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs was so epic with offense, overtime games, Game 7s and comeback wins that it required one last look back with a special NHL.com Super 16 power rankings. Following the format of the Super 16 in the regular season, Edmonton Oilers center...

'THE IDENTITY OF OUR TEAM'

EDMONTON - The concept is straight forward, simple - and sound. The more you have the puck, the more chances you have to score and the less chances the other guys have to do the same. It was the calling card of the Flames during the regular season. The minute...
Hextall: "Our Plan Is To Continue On Trying To Win the Stanley Cup"

Takeaways from Penguins general manager Ron Hextall's 2021-22 season-ending media availability:. - The Penguins feel like they can continue to be a contender despite the disappointing finish. - Once their situations are clarified, the Penguins will go from there. **. When a team is eliminated in the First Round of...
NHL

Kane continues to pay huge dividends for Oilers in Game 3

Leads postseason with 10 goals after win against Flames; contract was terminated by Sharks in January. Evander Kane stuffed the puck into the net, the hats rained onto the ice at Rogers Place on Sunday, and what looked like a risky acquisition not long ago kept paying off, big time.
Hurricanes' road woes continue in Game 3 of Eastern Second Round

NEW YORK -- Despite a perfect record through six games at home in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Carolina Hurricanes fell to 0-4 on the road following a 3-1 loss to the New York Rangers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Second Round at Madison Square Garden on Sunday.
SAY WHAT: 'GOT TO PLAY A GOOD ROAD GAME'

What was talked about ahead of tonight's Game 4 tilt in Edmonton. "Nervous is not a good thing, nervous-ready is a good thing." "We got to play a good road game. Everybody has these philosophies of how we are supposed to play or what we were supposed to do. We have to play a good road game, right? Because we lost at home, because they scored a shorthanded goal with 10 minutes left to win the game. It's not that complicated. We got to play a good road game. It's very difficult if you look at, it off the top of my head, the western conference is 15-16 on the road, something like that. So it's difficult, it's not easy as you think it is. We might play our best game of the year tonight. Do you win or do you lose, we'll find out."
Giordano signs two-year, $1.6 million contract with Maple Leafs

38-year-old defenseman could have been unrestricted free agent July 13. Mark Giordano signed a two-year, $1.6 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday. It has an average annual value of $800,000. The 38-year-old defenseman could have been an unrestricted free agent July 13. He had 35 points (eight...
Live Blog: Lightning vs. Panthers - Game 3

Live updates from Game 3 between the Bolts and Cats on Sunday afternoon. After taking the first two games in Sunrise to begin the series, the Lightning return home for Game 3 at AMALIE Arena on Sunday afternoon. TV coverage: TNT (check local listings) Radio coverage: 970 WFLA-AM, Lightning Power...
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers can't find 'extra gear' in Game 3 loss to Lightning

TAMPA - The Panthers find themselves with their back against the wall after falling behind 3-0 in their second-round series against the Lightning with a 5-1 defeat at Amalie Arena on Sunday. Making a habit out of clawing their way back from seemingly insurmountable odds during the regular season, the...
'UNREAL TO BE A PART OF'

EDMONTON - Think Johnny Gaudreau and Connor McDavid, and what truly sets them apart. For these two - and for superstars, everywhere - their greatest asset is not the breakneck, getaway speed, the magnificent move-set, or exceptional hand skill. (That's a big part of it!) But really, it's the aptitude....
RED LOT RETURNS FOR GAME 4

Due to incredibly high demand, the RED Lot Community Viewing Party has sold out for tonight's Game 4. Those without tickets to RED Lot will not be permitted entrance under any circumstances and are asked not to come to the site. We understand that demand for RED Lot tickets drastically...
No storybook ending, but Bowness can be proud of time leading Stars

Rick Bowness can look back at his time with the Dallas Stars and feel proud. He took over under tough circumstance, navigated tough circumstances, and eventually has to move on under tough circumstances, but he made the best of the situation and eventually did a pretty good job. Sure, there...
3 Keys: Flames at Oilers, Game 3 of Western Second Round

Calgary tries to slow down McDavid; Edmonton looking for fast start. Connor McDavid will look to help give the Edmonton Oilers a 2-1 lead against the Calgary Flames in the Western Conference Second Round when they play Game 3 at Rogers Place on Sunday. The Oilers captain leads the Stanley...
HEAT MOVE NORTH

The Flames announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) Board of Governors has approved the relocation of its AHL franchise from Stockton, CA to Calgary, AB beginning with the 2022-23 season. "Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation have appreciated the partnership with the City of Stockton since our arrival in...
LIVE BLOG: Oilers vs. Flames (Game 4)

Get minute-by-minute updates from Game 4 against the Flames at Rogers Place. The Edmonton Oilers look to take a 3-1 series advantage over the Flames at Rogers Place on Tuesday night. You can watch the game on Sportsnet and CBC or listen on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED.
Color of Hockey: Singh stands tall behind scenes to support U.S. team

Internships with NHL, Predators helped pave way to operations role with national squad. William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog for the past 10 years. Douglas joined NHL.com in March 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, as part of the NHL's celebration of Asian & Pacific Islander Heritage Month, he profiles Brij Singh, USA Hockey's manager of men's national team operations.
