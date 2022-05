And just like that, it is graduation season! My Facebook pages are brimming with pictures of young people, small and tall, cloaked in the traditional garb of commencement as they anticipate the next step – be it kindergarten, a paid job with benefits, or somewhere between. Former student Shelby Faulkner Brown has received a master’s degree as has my longtime international tutee Natalia Khomutova, now studying in California. And the University of Dayton Class of 2020 last week reconvened on campus for their in-person commencement exercises postponed by the pandemic!

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO