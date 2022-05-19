ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Dancing Steph?

By Ben Stinar
Yardbarker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurry finished the game with 21 points, 11 rebounds and four assists, and the Warriros now have a 1-0 lead in the series. Game 2 will be back...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Yardbarker

Jay Williams Names Deandre Ayton And Zach LaVine As The Type Of Players The Dallas Mavericks Need To Get To Compete For A Championship: "They Need To Add Different Pieces And Another Superstar To Their Table"

The Dallas Mavericks are whimpering their way out of the NBA Playoffs after a loss at home in Game 3 to the Golden State Warriors. Despite a 40-point night from Luka Doncic, the Mavericks just didn't have enough consistency from the role players to help the Mavs get this crucial win.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Deandre Ayton wanted max deal from Suns, is ready to look elsewhere

Deandre Ayton's agent confirmed what everyone pretty much already knew: The center wanted a max offer from the Phoenix Suns, and he now he'd rather play elsewhere. "We're disappointed. We wanted a max contract," longtime NBA agent Bill Duffy said on SiriusXM NBA radio. "He went out and was a soldier the whole year, played well, improved his statistics. So, we're proud of him. A lot of guys handle things differently, but he was very mature about it."
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Draymond Green Says Stephen Curry Is Not Motivated By Narratives Comparing Him And Luka Doncic: "Not Playing In The Finals For Two Years, Losing In The Play-In Last Year. That's Enough Motivation In Itself."

The Golden State Warriors are one win away from sweeping the Dallas Mavericks out of the 2022 Western Conference Finals. The Mavs had a fairy-tale journey to get here, coming from below .500 in December to storm the top four of the West by the end of the season. The...
NBA
State
California State
Yardbarker

Phoenix Suns C Deandre Ayton Labeled as Overhyped Free Agent

It happens every offseason. The NBA free-agency pool is filled with players searching for a paycheck, and surely find themselves a couple suitors who believe their talents will translate to winning more games. In a world where the salary cap continues to increase and money seems to be printed by...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Proposed Trade Would Send Bucks Backup PG George Hill to Grizzlies

The Milwaukee Bucks did not achieve their goal of repeating as NBA Champions. Instead, they were knocked out of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics in seven games. While there were many reasons why the team did not meet its goal, one of them was poor backup point guard play. When George Hill was acquired by the Bucks in free agency, many expected the 2019 version who was one of the best three-point shooters in the NBA. Instead, Hill had the worst season of his career, shooting just over 30% from three. As the Bucks look towards retooling their roster, they may be looking to move Hill and his $4 million contract via trade. Bleacher Report proposed a trade that would send the veteran point guard to Memphis.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Mavs Vendor Gets Put On Blast After Tripping Steph Curry On The Sideline

The Western Conference Finals have been pretty one-sided so far, so it's understandable why a few Mavericks fans might be feeling frustrated with their team's lack of progress in the series. Whatever the case, one team vendor in the stadium got put under the spotlight on Sunday night after seemingly...
DALLAS, TX
#Mavs#The Memphis Grizzlies#The Utah Jazz#The Phoenix Suns
Yardbarker

Mavericks once again fined by NBA for violating bench rules

The Dallas Mavericks have once again been fined by the NBA over their enthusiastic bench antics. The NBA announced on Sunday that the Mavericks have been fined $100,000 for violating the league’s rules regarding bench decorum. According to the press release, NBA officials determined that players and coaches on the Dallas side were in places they should not have been during Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on Friday night.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

NBA Fans Tear Into Dallas Mavericks After Game 3 Loss To Golden State Warriors: "Mavs Get Swept, Y'all Better Have A Conversation About Luka."

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks are one loss away from being swept in the Western Conference Finals. Much of the same story from the previous games continued, as the Mavs shooters struggled from beyond the arc. In addition, the Mavs defense hasn't plugged the holes that have been evident in the first two games, making the Warriors game plan straightforward.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Sixers Rumors: Thybulle is Available, but Trade is Unlikely?

Philadelphia 76ers' third-year wing Matisse Thybulle ended his 2021-2022 campaign on a relatively low note. After being ruled ineligible to play in road games against the Toronto Raptors in the first round of the playoffs due to his vaccination status, the defensive standout became a part-time player. During that time,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Draymond Green Speaks About Andrew Wiggins Getting Criticized When He Was On The Timberwolves: "Nobody Talks About Teams That Guys Are On Or Organizations That Guys Are In."

Andrew Wiggins is one of the best two-way players in the league. While many have criticized him in the past for not becoming a superstar after being selected No. 1 in the 2014 NBA Draft, it is fair to say that he has become a prominent contributor on what looks to be a Finals team in the Golden State Warriors.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Kevin Garnett Roasted The Los Angeles Lakers For Their Reported List Of Coaching Candidates: "Man, Are The Lakers Serious? They Not Serious About Trying To Better The Situation With That List Of Coaches."

Kevin Garnett isn't one to hold back, he was one of the greatest trash-talkers of all time. KG says what he thinks, and that's also part of what has made him such an entertaining yet respected part of NBA media in recent years. He can get a bit too harsh at times though, and his latest roast is at the expense of the Los Angeles Lakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Jazz Center Rudy Gobert Earns Coveted NBA Accolade

For the sixth straight year, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert has been named to the NBA All-Defensive squad as a first-teamer. The Athletic's Shams Charania reported the first and second-team All-Defensive lineups. "2021-22 NBA All-Defensive teams:. First team: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mikal Bridges, Rudy Gobert, Jaren Jackson Jr., Marcus Smart. Second...
NBA
Yardbarker

Magic zeroing in on Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren with No. pick?

There is still a month to go before the NBA Draft, but the Orlando Magic may already have their man. John Hollinger and Sam Vecenie of The Athletic reported on Monday that the Magic are leaning towards taking ex-Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren with the No. 1 overall pick. The report notes that Orlando has a well-established track record of drafting players with length.
ORLANDO, FL
Yardbarker

Breaking down 6 hypothetical trades for the Kings' fourth draft pick

That was the last time the Sacramento Kings played in a playoff game. That contest took place 5,863 days ago. To put that into context: During that 2005-06 season, Chris Paul was a rookie and Bruce Bowen, who was born in 1971, was named to the NBA's All-Defensive First Team. Steve Nash won his second consecutive MVP award and Boris Diaw was named the league's Most Improved Player.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Yardbarker

Michael Jordan On Young Kevin Durant: "He Is Coming. You Talk About Kobe Or LeBron And Who Is The Best, Kevin Durant Is Gonna Sneak In The Back Door."

In the long history of the NBA, there have been many amazing players who have graced the court with their talent. But only a handful of them can be truly considered as the greatest players of all time. The likes of Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Kobe Bryant are usually the first names that pop up in someone's head when discussing that.
NBA
Yardbarker

Watch: Mavericks' Theo Pinson ignores referee's request to change shirt

The Dallas Mavericks’ bench has posed an issue for the NBA throughout the postseason, and video from Sunday’s game probably will not make the league very happy. The Mavericks have received multiple fines from the NBA for violations of bench “decorum” during the playoffs, including standing on the court and in other prohibited areas during play. One allegation raised by Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr is that Mavericks reserve Theo Pinson, who does not dress for games, wore a white shirt that matched the Warriors’ uniform colors. According to Kerr, the shirt caused Pinson to mix in enough that Stephen Curry mistook him for a Warriors player and wound up passing the ball out of bounds.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Kendrick Perkins Compares Andrew Wiggins' Huge Dunk On Luka Doncic To What Blake Griffin Did To Him: "That's A Bucket And An NFT."

Andrew Wiggins had the game of his life in Game 3 against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night. He was instrumental in the 4th quarter in stopping the Mavs from making a run. And aside from making timely buckets, it was how he made them that was so impressive, running in for some aggressive moves to the cup and some authoritative dunks.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

