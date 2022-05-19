ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dark web ‘scramble’ over Buffalo attack amid fears of post-pandemic attacks

By Emily Pennink
Fears of a surge in post-pandemic far right attacks have been raised amid a “scramble” on the dark web over the Buffalo mass shooting.

Payton Gendron, 18, was allegedly radicalised online during the Covid lockdown and then posted details of his plans before launching an attack last Saturday.

He live-streamed video as he killed 10 people at a supermarket in the heart of a predominantly black community in New York State and also posted a “manifesto”, it is claimed.

The live link to the atrocity was cut by moderators of gaming platform Twitch within just two minutes and other platforms declared a “content incident protocol” to remove terrorist content quickly.

But on dark web image boards and chat rooms only accessible on the Tor browser, users scrambled to collate anything they could find, according to UK-based experts.

Professor Matthew Feldman, who has consulted on dozens on far-right criminal trials in Britain, told PA news agency: “It’s a pretty obvious thing: people spend more time online during lockdowns in Covid, then more people were radicalised. That seems to be a natural conclusion to reach.

“More people, more time online, more radicalisation. And until the platforms start properly investing in fixing this scourge, more innocent deaths.”

Extremism researcher Dr Bethan Johnson, from Cambridge, said: “This scenario is exactly what I was afraid would happen when lockdown ended.

“We thought people were going to enter lockdown having access to these chat rooms and channels, get radicalised and when society opened up they would do this.

“We were all afraid this would happen and now it is happening and it’s unfortunately likely it will happen over and over again.”

On the Buffalo attacker, Dr Johnson said: “He says he did not decide until January this year that he was actually going to be violent. So there was a point where he was maybe radicalised but not violent and nobody intervened.”

Karina Weitzer is director of London-based tech start-up Sulis Insights, which builds a range of digital research and analysis tools, including a dark web search and discovery platform.

Sulis research sheds light on how mass murderers like Christchurch killer Brenton Tarrant and Norway attacker Anders Breivik inspired “cult followings” on the dark web.

Ms Weitzer told PA: “There is a general phenomenon in these more radical spaces of treating these perpetrators as saints, heroes and role models to be held in esteem and in the last days we already saw this starting to happen with the Buffalo terrorist.

“They are basically building an archive and keeping records for posterity, as they would say.

“In the immediate aftermath of the attack, users scrambled to save relevant information from across various platforms on dark web channels.

“They were initially after the live feed and manifesto to make sure it had been downloaded and copied, but have been collating any information on the perpetrator.

“As users are anonymous, it is difficult to quantify engagement and reach, but to us what is concerning is that these pieces of content are being collated and saved in places where it is difficult, if not impossible, to petition anyone to remove them, which means they remain accessible indefinitely.”

Information shared on dark web message boards included a series of posts on a disturbing “to do list” users attributed to the attacker and dating back to March this year.

In it, the author describes writing a “manifesto”, preparing a weapon and testing “livestream function before the attack”.

Prof Feldman said that while mainstream platforms had acted fast to remove the video and manifesto there appeared to be a “significant” failure to spot these ‘attack planning’ posts.

“He is clearly saying ‘I’m planning this attack’. Clearly there needs to be closer moderation of this obvious red flag,” he said.

He told PA that a key aim of the lone wolf attack in Buffalo was to promote the extremist ideology contained in the 180-page manifesto.

It draws on neo-Nazi imagery of a black sun on the front page and the notorious ’14 words’, a white supremacist motto originally deriving from Hitler’s Mein Kampf.

The number 14 was handwritten onto both Tarrant and the Buffalo attacker’s weapons, and may also correspond to the date of the latter’s attack on May 14, he suggested.

In the last 38 months, all of these groups have been targeted by fascist terrorists inspired by the genocidal doctrine of a conspiratorial ‘Great Replacement'

Professor Matthew Feldman

The manifesto author identifies as an “eco-fascist”, a national socialist and a neo-Nazi, but denies being part of an organised group.

Instead, he chronicles being radicalised online during the “extreme boredom” of the Covid outbreak in May 2020.

On the inspiration, the mainfesto states: “Brenton’s livestream started everything you see here.”

Professor Feldman said the document details the far-right concepts of “accelerationism” – committing acts of violence to speed up the collapse of democracy – and the virulently racist “great replacement” theory.

He said one of the “great dangers” of that theory was that it could be applied to a whole range of non-white communities – Muslim, Hispanic and in Buffalo’s case, African American.

“In the last 38 months, all of these groups have been targeted by fascist terrorists inspired by the genocidal doctrine of a conspiratorial ‘Great Replacement’,” he said.

Dr Johnson said that while Tarrant was a “primary inspiration”, the attacker’s path to radicalisation appeared to have begun earlier online and also drew on events covered by mainstream media for confirmation of his beliefs.

For example, the manifesto opened with reference to white birth rates, Dr Johnson said: “He was talking about something that is often discussed in this whole ‘great replacement’ theory but doing it in this very charged time when we are talking about birth and population growth.”

She added: “A line in his manifesto talks about the use of a gun in his attack as part of a conversation about gun policy.

“He is quite clear about wanting to target soft targets, African Americans.

“He literally goes into a supermarket which everybody uses and does this, so it is even more terrifying.”

The Independent

Why the hell can’t America end this deadly gun violence?

Sadness, of course. Who could not feel heartbroken when looking at the scenes from Robb Elementary School?Horror, obviously, that this could happen at a primary school in the middle of the day, the most vulnerable mown down in broad daylight, 90 miles west of San Antonio, with at least one of their teachers. Others are injured, who knows who badly.But then comes the exasperation, the weary helplessness, and – in truth – the sheer anger. How can this be happening once again in America?How can another community become irrevocably torn apart by such senseless violence, barely a week or so, after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

A look at some of the deadliest US school shootings

There have been dozens of shootings and other attacks in U.S. schools and colleges over the years, but until the massacre at Colorado's Columbine High School in 1999, the number of dead tended to be in the single digits. Since then, the number of shootings that included schools have killed 10 or more people has mounted. The most recent two were both in Texas.ROBB ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, May 2022An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, killing 14 children, one teacher and injuring others, Gov. Greg Abbott said. The shooter died.SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL, May 2018A...
The Independent

Voices: How many children have to die before America changes its gun laws?

I just checked on my two children, asleep in their beds. They’re both under 10, and I’m fretting about the fact that one has a sore throat, the other asthma and a bad cough. Earlier today, they came home from school, full of chatter about their day. In America, there are parents exactly like me, with one crucial difference – they’re not tucking their kids into bed. They’re mourning them. The news from Uvalde elementary school in Texas tonight is unthinkable. At least 19 children between the ages of five and 11 – the same age as my kids –...
The Independent

Jamaica: Lion bites off zookeeper’s finger in front of terrified visitors

A zookeeper had his finger bitten off by a lion in front of terrified visitors at a zoo in Jamaica.Footage shared on social media shows the man teasing the animal and sticking his hand inside the cage. Horrifyingly, the lion bites down, clamping its jaws around his fingers.The keeper shouts and screams as he desperately tries to pull back his hand. According to the Jamaica Observer, he was able to get free and fall to the ground, but part of his right ring finger was bitten off and severed. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Charity launches legal challenge against government over Rwanda asylum planManchester City’s Benjamin Mendy arrives at court ahead of rape hearingHot air balloon lands in Somerset car park after narrowly missing houses
The Independent

Downing Street parties timeline as full report expected to be published

The full report into the lockdown-busting parties in No 10 and Whitehall is expected to be published in full on Wednesday.The highly-anticipated report, carried out by senior civil servant Sue Gray, comes nearly five months after a shortened version was published while the Metropolitan Police carried out its own investigation.The Met’s probe concluded last week, with a total of 126 fines being issued to 83 people.Here is a list of the gatherings Ms Gray is expected to have investigated.– May 20 2020: Bring Your Own Booze partyA leaked email from the Prime Minister’s principal private secretary, Martin Reynolds, showed No...
The Independent

HMS Coventry veteran recalls his ship sinking, 40 years on from Argentine attack

A veteran of the Falklands War has said “not a day goes by” that he does not think about his experiences of the conflict, 40 years after his ship, HMS Coventry, was attacked and sunk by Argentine jets.Christopher Howe, now 65, from Ewerby, Sleaford, Lincolnshire, was a Petty Officer on board HMS Coventry.The Royal Navy destroyer was hit by Argentine jets on May 25 1982. Nineteen crew members were killed and another died of his injuries a year later.He suffered 27% burns in the attack, and spoke to the PA news agency to mark 40 years since the ship was...
The Independent

British photographer’s campaign to mark anniversary of George Floyd’s death

A British photographer has set up a campaign to mark the two-year anniversary of the death of George Floyd.Cephas Williams’ 929 campaign, featured on billboards around London, will pay tribute to Mr Floyd and continue the conversation around systemic racism.A virtual vigil, organised by Mr Williams, will be held at 9.29am on Wednesday to draw attention to the time it took for Mr Floyd to be killed.Mr Williams told the PA news agency: “Nine minutes and 29 seconds was revealed as the time it took for George Floyd to lose his life.”Mr Floyd was killed on May 25, 2020 by...
The Independent

Missing People posters transformed through science and technology

Missing persons posters and billboards have had a revamp, with experts turning to science and technology to make them more memorable.The charity Missing People hopes the changes will maximise the chance of the public engaging with the posters and taking action.The new-look posters include less information – which researchers suggest can sometimes bombard people – and feature 3D images and smiling faces, which are considered to be more memorable and more likely to make an instant connection with passers-by.After a decade of the old format, perhaps the most noticeable difference is the absence of the word “MISSING”.Giving a clear call...
