Boris Johnson - live: PM to face no further fines, as police end Partygate probe

The Metropolitan Police investigation into Partygate has ended, with 126 fines given out over eight events.

The force said its probe was now complete, and that a total of 73 women and 53 men had been given penalties – some multiple times.

Scotland Yard said it would not be releasing the identities of people fined, but Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have already admitted receiving penalties and Thursday’s announcement was expected to trigger fresh resignation calls.

The events found to have breached Covid laws included the “bring your own booze” Downing Street garden party on 20 May 2020, Mr Johnson’s birthday celebration on 19 June 2020 and a gathering in the prime minister’s official residence on 13 November that year - the day of Dominic Cummings’ departure.

Sue Gray’s long-awaited report into partygate could be published as soon as next week, now that police inquiries have concluded, a source close to her team told The Independent .

Ms Gray’s report was completed in January, but she delayed the publication of the full document at the request of the Metropolitan Police to avoid any danger of influencing their investigation.