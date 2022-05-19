ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Boris Johnson - live: PM to face no further fines, as police end Partygate probe

By Namita Singh,Zaina Alibhai and Chiara Giordano
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aPSOC_0fj65MJc00

The Metropolitan Police investigation into Partygate has ended, with 126 fines given out over eight events.

The force said its probe was now complete, and that a total of 73 women and 53 men had been given penalties – some multiple times.

Scotland Yard said it would not be releasing the identities of people fined, but Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have already admitted receiving penalties and Thursday’s announcement was expected to trigger fresh resignation calls.

The events found to have breached Covid laws included the “bring your own booze” Downing Street garden party on 20 May 2020, Mr Johnson’s birthday celebration on 19 June 2020 and a gathering in the prime minister’s official residence on 13 November that year - the day of Dominic Cummings’ departure.

Sue Gray’s long-awaited report into partygate could be published as soon as next week, now that police inquiries have concluded, a source close to her team told The Independent .

Ms Gray’s report was completed in January, but she delayed the publication of the full document at the request of the Metropolitan Police to avoid any danger of influencing their investigation.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
The Independent

MPs suggest Johnson behind ‘mysterious intervention’ in Nowzad evacuation

MPs have pointed the finger at Boris Johnson for a “mysterious intervention” in an effort to evacuate staff from the Nowzad animal welfare charity from Afghanistan.In a scathing report, a cross-party committee said the situation around Nowzad’s animals and staff highlighted the “arbitrary and chaotic” nature of the Foreign Office’s role in the evacuation process.Downing Street has denied the Prime Minister played any role in prioritising the evacuation of Nowzad’s staff but the Foreign Affairs Committee said “multiple senior officials” believed he had and “we have yet to be offered a plausible alternative explanation”.Mr Johnson personally dismissed as “total rhubarb”...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Boris Johnson under pressure over lockdown party ‘lies’

Boris Johnson is facing fresh accusations he lied to Parliament after photographs emerged of him raising a glass at a Downing Street leaving party during lockdown.The images – obtained by ITV News – were taken at a do for departing communications chief Lee Cain on 13 November 2020, just days after Mr Johnson had ordered a second national lockdown in England.Asked last December in the Commons whether there had been a party in No 10 on that date, the Prime Minister said “no” and added he was sure the rules were followed at all times.Labour said there was now “no...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Dominic Cummings
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Boris Johnson accused of lying to MPs over pictures showing him drinking at leaving do

Pictures released by ITV News on Monday show the Prime Minister holding a drink while standing behind a table littered with bottles of wine and food during lockdown restrictions. These new four images have sparked fresh allegations that he lied to Parliament. The pictures were taken at a leaving party for then-director of communications Lee Cain on 13 November 2020, eight days after Mr Johnson imposed England’s second national coronavirus lockdown.The Prime Minister was previously fined for another party celebrating his birthday.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Queen tours Chelsea Flower Show in electric buggyJohnny Depp’s career was damaged by his own lawsuits, expert says‘Anyone can get it’: WHO official dispels myth around monkeypox as ‘gay disease’
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scotland Yard#Uk#Covid#The Metropolitan Police
The Independent

School closes after boy loses finger ‘fleeing bullies’

A school has closed “on health and safety grounds” after an 11-year-old boy lost his finger “fleeing bullies”.Raheem Bailey was allegedly beaten by a group of children at school on Tuesday and broke his finger while climbing a fence to escape his tormentors, his mother said. It later had to be amputated.Shantal Bailey said her son had faced “racial and physical abuse” since he started secondary school at Abertillery Learning Community in South Wales in September.Police are now investigating a report of an assault on Raheem at the secondary school, and the school trust has closed all of its campuses...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
The Independent

‘Who cares if Miami is six metres underwater?’ HSBC banker under fire for dismissing climate warnings

A HSBC banker in charge of responsible investing has come under fire for suggesting "apocalyptic warnings" about climate change are "unsubstantiated".Stuart Kirk, of HSBC Asset Management, made the remarks at a Financial Times Moral Money event on Thursday, the paper reported.He said that, throughout his 25-year career in the finance industry, there had always been some "nut job" warning him about "the end of the world".Mr Kirk also likened the climate crisis to the millenium bug, the feared widespread global computer glitch at the end of 1999.“Unsubstantiated, shrill, partisan, self-serving, apocalyptic warnings are ALWAYS wrong,” he wrote on a slide...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Zelensky: Ukraine is not looking to attack Russia but pleads for international support

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said war will not be waged on Russian territory but reminded the international community that the Donbas region remains sovereign to Ukraine.Speaking at a joint media conference with Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa on Saturday, the Ukrainian leader said the price of “tens or hundreds of thousands of lives” was too high to surrender the territory.Zelensky asked for Multiple Launch Rocket Systems which he said “just stand still” in other countries, referring to U.S. resistance to providing rockets, which he believes are “key” to Ukraine’s success.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
POLITICS
The Independent

Russian diplomat quits over Ukraine war and says he is ‘ashamed’ of his country

A Russian diplomat to the UN office at Geneva has resigned and sent out a damning resignation letter claiming he has “never been so ashamed of my country” because of the invasion of Ukraine.Boris Bondarev confirmed his resignation in a letter after an official passed on his statement to the Associated Press.“For 20 years of my diplomatic career I have seen different turns of our foreign policy, but never have I been so ashamed of my country as on February 24 of this year,” he wrote, refencing the date of Russia’s invasion of its neighbour.Reached by phone, Bondarev - a...
POLITICS
The Independent

Photos appear to show Boris Johnson toasting a colleague during lockdown party

Boris Johnson’s premiership has been thrust deeper into peril with the publication of photographs showing him drinking wine with Downing Street staff in the depths of England’s second Covid lockdown in 2020.The pictures, obtained by ITV News as Westminster awaits the imminent publication of Sue Gray’s report into the Partygate scandal, throw doubt on the prime minister’s claim to the House of Commons that no party took place and no rules were broken in No 10.And they raise the question of why the Metropolitan Police did not fine the PM for taking part in the leaving party for former...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

After 3 months of war, life in Russia has profoundly changed

When Vladimir Putin announced the invasion of Ukraine, war seemed far away from Russian territory. Yet within days the conflict came home — not with cruise missiles and mortars but in the form of unprecedented and unexpectedly extensive volleys of sanctions by Western governments and economic punishment by corporations.Three months after the Feb. 24 invasion, many ordinary Russians are reeling from those blows to their livelihoods and emotions. Moscow’s vast shopping malls have turned into eerie expanses of shuttered storefronts once occupied by Western retailers.McDonald’s — whose opening in Russia in 1990 was a cultural phenomenon, a shiny modern convenience...
POLITICS
The Independent

Whole country will reap rewards as Elizabeth line opens, says PM

The opening of the long-awaited Elizabeth line in London will have benefits beyond the capital, both Boris Johnson and the city’s mayor have said.The Prime Minister said the whole country will “reap the rewards” of a predicted multibillion pound boost to the economy, as the new railway line transports passengers from Tuesday.The delayed and overbudget line will boost capacity and cut journey times for east-west travel across the capital.Services will begin in new tunnels under the centre of the city at 6.30am.Large numbers of transport enthusiasts are expected to be on the first departures.Mr Johnson said: “As the Elizabeth line...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

‘Another punch to the heart’: Bereaved relatives furious at photos of PM drinking at No 10 lockdown party

People who lost loved ones while coronavirus restrictions were in force have spoken of their fury at Boris Johnson after new photographs emerged of the prime minister drinking wine at a lockdown party.One bereaved relative described the “soul-destroying” images of the boozy events in No 10 as “like yet another punch to the heart”, while another said of the prime minister: “I hope he can live with himself.”The images published by ITV News on Monday were allegedly taken at a Downing Street leaving party for former director of communications Lee Cain on 13 November 2020, when England remained in...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

662K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy