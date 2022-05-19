ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Here's What Steve Kerr Said After Game 1

By Ben Stinar
 6 days ago

Steve Kerr met with the media after the Golden State Warriors beat the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

The Golden State Warriros crushed the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 112-87 on Wednesday night to take a 1-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals.

After the game, head coach Steve Kerr met with the media.

"I thought Wiggs was fantastic," Kerr said of Andrew Wiggins who guarded Luka Doncic. "Doncic is as difficult a cover as there is in this league, and we just asked Wiggs to try to hound him and guard him as best as he could."

The Warriors are the third seed, while the Mavs are the fourth seed, so the Warriros have the home-court advantage for the series.

Game 2 will be played once again at Chase Center in California on Friday night.

The Warriors are coming off beating the Denver Nuggets in the first-round, and the Memphis Grizzlies in the second-round.

As for the Mavs, they beat the Utah Jazz in the first-round, and then they beat the Phoenix Suns in Game 7 of the second-round on Sunday night.

