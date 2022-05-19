ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

LOOK: Is Luka Doncic Injured?

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hbMyx_0fj653d400

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks lost Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals to the Golden State Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors crushed the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 112-87 on Wednesday evening in California at the Chase Center to take a 1-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals.

During the game, Luka Doncic was seen grabbing his shoulder, and some wondered on Twitter if he was injured.

Doncic had 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the loss.

However, he shot just 33% from the field, and only 30% from the three-point range.

Doncic had been playing sensational through the first two rounds of the playoffs against the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns, so this was probably his worst game of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

This is the first time that the Mavs have been out of the first-round of the playoffs in Doncic's career, and it's also the first time that the franchise has been this far since the 2011 season when they beat LeBron James and the Miami Heat for the NBA Championship.

More on the Dallas Mavericks can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ends their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.

Comments / 1

Related
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, TX
State
California State
Local
Texas Sports
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
Dallas, TX
Basketball
NBC Sports

Steph's funny comment about being tripped by Mavs' vendor

Steph Curry had some friendly advice for the staff at the American Airlines Center: Wait until halftime to deliver fans their orders. Curry walked away unscathed after tripping over a vendor serving a fan sitting courtside right before halftime of the Warriors’ 109-100 win over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Finals#The Dallas Mavericks#The Golden State Warriors#Twitter#The Utah Jazz#The Phoenix Suns#Mavs#The Miami Heat#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Boston Celtics
fadeawayworld.net

A Reebok Executive Offered A $10M Check To 18-Year Old LeBron James To Not Negotiate With Nike Or Adidas, He Rejected The Offer, And Today, LeBron Has A $1 Billion Lifetime Deal With Nike

LeBron James entered the NBA with incredible fanfare, the likes of which we haven’t seen since. Even before entering the NBA, LeBron James was expected to become a superstar in the league, with Sports Illustrated putting him on the cover of their magazine, and dubbing him ‘The Chosen One’ even before he played a second of NBA basketball.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy