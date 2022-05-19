LOOK: Is Luka Doncic Injured?

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks lost Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals to the Golden State Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors crushed the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 112-87 on Wednesday evening in California at the Chase Center to take a 1-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals.

During the game, Luka Doncic was seen grabbing his shoulder, and some wondered on Twitter if he was injured.

Doncic had 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the loss.

However, he shot just 33% from the field, and only 30% from the three-point range.

Doncic had been playing sensational through the first two rounds of the playoffs against the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns, so this was probably his worst game of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

This is the first time that the Mavs have been out of the first-round of the playoffs in Doncic's career, and it's also the first time that the franchise has been this far since the 2011 season when they beat LeBron James and the Miami Heat for the NBA Championship.

