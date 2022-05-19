ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Hospital Gowns Market Insights: Trends | Opportunities | Competitors Analysis [2020-2030]

The global hospital gowns market is growing due to the ever increasing number of surgeries and other medical procedures. More and more people are being admitted in the hospitals for treatment of their ailments and thus need hygienic and clean clothing. Hospital gowns are also called johnny gowns. A hospital gown...

Healthcare Education Solutions Market Overview and Forecast Analysis Up to 2030

Albany NY, United States: Rapidly changing technologies in the healthcare sector resulting in increased training needs of personnel is anticipated to account for marked growth of the healthcare education solutions market in the near future. Unparalleled advancements in healthcare technologies in the past decade have led to increased need for training of personnel at both consultant and service level.
Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market Trends, Current Demand, and Business Opportunities

Albany NY, United States: A vaccine is a biological product which gives active acquired immunity to a particular disease. Vaccines have always been considered as a less profitable business described by high entrance hurdles. Stringent regulatory standards combined with significant fixed costs, and production & development related complications, have partial competition between vaccine producers. Moreover, these complications have restricted invention to a great extent. In the past, companies operating in the vaccines market were only focused on the development of preventive vaccines against contagious diseases.
Liposuction Surgery Devices Market Analysis, Trends Industry Forecast to 2030

Albany NY, United States: The rise in beauty standards worldwide is likely to add as a notable factor boosting the global liposuction surgery devices market during the forecast period, 2020 to 2030. Liposuction surgery is a type of cosmetic surgery that breaks up and draws or sucks fat from the body. It is basically used on abdomen, neck, thighs, buttocks, back, chink, calves, or arms. The instrument used to suck out the fat is called a cannula. Out of the multiple cosmetic surgeries available today, liposuction surgery is the most prominent.
Dermatomyositis Treatment Market Segments, Leading Player, Application and Forecast Analysis

Albany NY, United States: Dermatomyositis is a form of inflammatory myopathy in which degenerative and inflammatory changes occur in the skin and the muscles. It is a rare form of acquired muscle disease that is accompanied by skin rashes. Symptoms of dermatomyositis may vary broadly from patient to patient. Deformities in the muscles may initiate with weakness and pain in the muscles of the thighs (proximal muscles), the hips, the upper arms, and the trunk. The muscles may become tender, sore, and stiff and eventually, they may express signs of degeneration (atrophy). Persons affected by dermatomyositis may experience struggle in the execution of certain tasks such as swallowing, or/and speaking, or/and climbing stairs, or/and raising their arms. Deformities in the skin often comprise typical, reddish-purple-colored, heliotrope rashes across the cheeks or on the upper portion of the eyelid (heliotrope eyelids), on the scalp and parts of the forehead, and on bridge of the nose, showing a ‘butterfly’ form of distribution. Several other distinctive rashes comprise redness and scaling of the knees, the elbows, the knuckles, or/and other expander regions (Gottron’s papules); an unusual agglomeration of fluid (edema) in body tissues nearby the eyes; or/and several other characteristics.
Skin Rashes Treatment Market Analysis and Demand with Forecast Overview to 2025

Albany NY, United States: Skin rash is not a medical condition but a symptom of skin inflammation and discoloration caused by some kind of infection. Skin rashes are also associated with weeping sores, scarring, and lesions. This condition is characterized by red, inflamed, and occasionally brittle skin. Most of the times, skin rashes are caused by infections from bacteria, fungi, or viruses.
Flow Diverters Market Key Trends and Opportunity Analysis up to 2025

Albany NY, United States: Advancement in scientific technology has led to development of new generation stents referred as flow diverters. Flow diverters stenting has become the most widely accepted minimally invasive method for treatment of intracranial aneurysm. Flow diverters cause the disruption of intra-aneurysmal blood flow which results in change of the transmural pressure gradient. Interventional cardiologists, surgeons, neurologists, and radiologists are efficient in performing this procedure.
Malaria Vaccines Market: In-depth Analysis, Business Strategies, and Growth Rate

Albany NY, United States: The prevalence of malaria in tropical countries has been troublesome to the entire world, contributing to millions of deaths over the last ten years. Vaccine development forms a crucial part of adequate interventional control. Recent years have seen considerable research on novel vaccine candidates. Supported by continuous research of malaria life-cycle, a diverse pipeline has been investigated. Understanding the biology of deadly human malaria parasites Plasmodium falciparum and Plasmodium vivax is key to growing avenues in the malaria vaccines market. Generations of pre-erythrocytic vaccines have unlocked new avenues in the malaria vaccines market. This has attracted a volley of investments from biotech companies. RTS,S/AS01 (RTS,S) is the most vigorously tested vaccine candidate for prevention of malaria caused by P. falciparum.
Lithotripters Market: Increasing Incidence of Urolithiasis to Drive the Market

Albany NY, United States: Shockwave lithotripsy is a non-invasive procedure of breaking kidney stones that are too large to pass through the urinary tract. The procedure is also known as extracorporeal shockwave lithotripsy. This procedure is used for treating stones in the ureter as well the bladder. The device used for this treatment is known as lithotripter. In shockwave lithotripsy, a series of shockwaves is subjected to the targeted stones.
Leukotriene Inhibitors Market: Increase in Prevalence of Allergic Diseases to Drive the Market

Albany NY, United States: Allergy is a harmful immune response by the body to substances such as pollens, specific food, and dust, which are responsible for hypersensitivity. Food allergy, inhaled allergy, and drug allergy are the common types of allergies. Leukotriene inhibitors, also called leukotriene modifiers, are drugs given to treat allergic rhinitis or allergies. These are also prescribed to prevent asthma. Leukotriene inhibitors block or inhibit the action of leukotrienes.
Pharmaceutical Contract Development Market Insight [Forecast (2020-2030)]: Growth Drivers | Key Players | Global Industry Analysis

The pharmaceutical contract development market has been anticipated to expand at a noteworthy speed throughout the forecast period. The growth avenues in the global market are attributed to the increasing demand for generics and growing investments in different R & D activities in the pharmaceutical industry. Along with these, CDMOs are investing at an increased rate for advanced manufacturing technologies. Thus, based on these factors, the global market is predicted to grow at a noteworthy pace in the coming years.
Human Embryo Culture Mediums Market: Increasing Number of People Opting for Assisted Reproductive Techniques to Drive the Market

Albany NY, United States: The human embryo culture medium provides environment and nutrition to an embryo, mimicking the natural environment of the uterus. Recent developments in medical technologies, especially in assisted reproductive techniques (ARTs), have led to evolution of new culture mediums for the human embryo. In ART, the egg and the sperms are conjoined in a petri dish or other specific container containing culture medium.
Audiometers Market Analysis of the Competitive Landscape, with a Forecast for 2025

Albany NY, United States: Audiometers are devices employed to evaluate the level of hearing and to quantify and diagnose the degree of hearing loss. Audiometers consist of embedded hardware and a test subject feedback button connected to a pair of headphones. This system is controlled by a standard PC. The method of testing the hearing capacity is known as audiometry. Types of audiometry procedures include pure tone audiometry, immittance audiometry, speech audiometry, and evoked response audiometry. Pure tone audiometry is a process in which a patient is made to hear pure tones such as high-pitched tones at frequent intervals to determine the level of hearing loss. Speech audiometry is similar to pure tone audiometry, in terms of process followed; however, pure tones are replaced by human speech to determine the extent and area of hearing loss. Immittance audiometry is a process in which resistance offered by the ear parts to incoming sound is measured.
Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market Size | Shares | Trends | Growth Opportunity - Forecast [2020-2030]

The pharmacovigilance outsourcing market has been predicted to grow at a noticeable pace in the forthcoming years. The growth opportunities in the global market are attributed to the rising prevalence of outsourcing services due to various benefits that are associated with pharmacovigilance outsourcing services, for instance, low operational expenses. Along with this, the cost-effectiveness of these services is also predicted to drive the growth avenues in the global market in the near future.
Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Size, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts 2025

Albany NY, United States: Contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) are companies that offer a broad spectrum of services ranging from drug development to drug manufacturing on contract basis to the pharmaceutical companies. Biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing involves the development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical molecules for biopharmaceutical companies. Biopharmaceuticals include pharmaceutical products such as proteins, nucleic acids, blood components, and vaccines developed from biological sources.
Cell Culture Media Market Insights: Growth Drivers | Key Players | Global Industry Analysis [2020-2030]

The cell culture media market has been projected to expand at a noteworthy pace throughout the forecast period. The growth avenues in the global market are attributed to the availability of several nutrients in culture media that further aid in the storage, maintenance, proliferation, and growth of microbial and some other cell types, for instance, stem cells and others.
Plandai Biotechnology In Non-Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire Rights to Puriblood’s Leukocyte Reduction Blood Filtration System with Plans to Address the International Blood Filtration Market

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2022 / Plandai Biotechnology Inc. (OTC PINK:PLPL) (the "Company") today announced its entry into a non-binding letter of intent to enter into a new business through a proposed product and technology rights licensing agreement with the holder of rights to the unique Puriblood Leukocyte Reduction Blood Filtration System.
Relief Therapeutics Expands U.S. Commercial Team

Tracy Truong and Kelli Powell Appointed Regional Clinical Specialists for the West and Northeast Regions, Respectively. Seasoned Account Managers Bring Extensive Pharmaceutical Sales Experience in Rare Diseases. GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2022 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX:RLF)(OTCQB:RLFTF)(OTCQB:RLFTY) ("Relief"), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic...
Embleema and CDISC Partner to Develop Standards for Cell and Gene Therapy Product Monitoring

Establishing Standards for Experimental Assays and Bioinformatics Protocols Aim at Accelerating Development and Availability of New Cell and Gene Therapies for Patients. METUCHEN, N.J. & AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Embleema Inc. and CDISC have announced a collaboration to develop new standards for experimental assays and bioinformatics protocols to facilitate monitoring the activity of Cell and Gene Therapy Products (CGTP).
Innoviva Snaps Up Remaining Entasis Shares, High Potential Assets

Burlingame, CA-based Innoviva is buying all of Waltham, MA-based Entasis Therapeutics' available shares at $2.20 per share. Currently, Innoviva owns about 60% of Entasis’ outstanding shares. Innoviva calls itself a “diversified holding company with a portfolio of royalties and a growing portfolio of innovative healthcare assets.” Its royalty portfolio...
