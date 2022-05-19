ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Healthcare Chatbots Market Growth Opportunity and Global Industry Analysis [2020-2030]

biospace.com
 6 days ago

Healthcare chatbots are computer programs that help patients with their medical and related queries. This helps in cutting down the burden on the clinical or the medical staff working in a hospital or a healthcare center. This also helps the staff to concentrate more their day to day jobs. Automation of...

www.biospace.com

biospace.com

Liposuction Surgery Devices Market Analysis, Trends Industry Forecast to 2030

Albany NY, United States: The rise in beauty standards worldwide is likely to add as a notable factor boosting the global liposuction surgery devices market during the forecast period, 2020 to 2030. Liposuction surgery is a type of cosmetic surgery that breaks up and draws or sucks fat from the body. It is basically used on abdomen, neck, thighs, buttocks, back, chink, calves, or arms. The instrument used to suck out the fat is called a cannula. Out of the multiple cosmetic surgeries available today, liposuction surgery is the most prominent.
ALBANY, NY
biospace.com

Flow Diverters Market Key Trends and Opportunity Analysis up to 2025

Albany NY, United States: Advancement in scientific technology has led to development of new generation stents referred as flow diverters. Flow diverters stenting has become the most widely accepted minimally invasive method for treatment of intracranial aneurysm. Flow diverters cause the disruption of intra-aneurysmal blood flow which results in change of the transmural pressure gradient. Interventional cardiologists, surgeons, neurologists, and radiologists are efficient in performing this procedure.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Malaria Vaccines Market: In-depth Analysis, Business Strategies, and Growth Rate

Albany NY, United States: The prevalence of malaria in tropical countries has been troublesome to the entire world, contributing to millions of deaths over the last ten years. Vaccine development forms a crucial part of adequate interventional control. Recent years have seen considerable research on novel vaccine candidates. Supported by continuous research of malaria life-cycle, a diverse pipeline has been investigated. Understanding the biology of deadly human malaria parasites Plasmodium falciparum and Plasmodium vivax is key to growing avenues in the malaria vaccines market. Generations of pre-erythrocytic vaccines have unlocked new avenues in the malaria vaccines market. This has attracted a volley of investments from biotech companies. RTS,S/AS01 (RTS,S) is the most vigorously tested vaccine candidate for prevention of malaria caused by P. falciparum.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Healthcare Education Solutions Market Overview and Forecast Analysis Up to 2030

Albany NY, United States: Rapidly changing technologies in the healthcare sector resulting in increased training needs of personnel is anticipated to account for marked growth of the healthcare education solutions market in the near future. Unparalleled advancements in healthcare technologies in the past decade have led to increased need for training of personnel at both consultant and service level.
EDUCATION
biospace.com

Rotavirus Diagnostics Market Analysis & Key Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players

Albany NY, United States: Rotavirus is a major cause of severe childhood gastroenteritis. Rotavirus, the most significant member of the Reoviridae family, is responsible for almost two million hospital admissions, around 25 million clinic visits, and more than 0.8 million deaths among children below the age of five globally each year. Rotavirus has a worldwide incidence, both in developed and developing countries; however, maximum deaths have been observed in the developing countries. It is difficult to differentiate gastroenteritis caused by rotavirus from other enteric pathogens. Hence, identification of the cause of gastroenteritis needs analysis of fecal specimens with commercially available assays.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
biospace.com

Skin Rashes Treatment Market Analysis and Demand with Forecast Overview to 2025

Albany NY, United States: Skin rash is not a medical condition but a symptom of skin inflammation and discoloration caused by some kind of infection. Skin rashes are also associated with weeping sores, scarring, and lesions. This condition is characterized by red, inflamed, and occasionally brittle skin. Most of the times, skin rashes are caused by infections from bacteria, fungi, or viruses.
ALBANY, NY
biospace.com

Audiometers Market Analysis of the Competitive Landscape, with a Forecast for 2025

Albany NY, United States: Audiometers are devices employed to evaluate the level of hearing and to quantify and diagnose the degree of hearing loss. Audiometers consist of embedded hardware and a test subject feedback button connected to a pair of headphones. This system is controlled by a standard PC. The method of testing the hearing capacity is known as audiometry. Types of audiometry procedures include pure tone audiometry, immittance audiometry, speech audiometry, and evoked response audiometry. Pure tone audiometry is a process in which a patient is made to hear pure tones such as high-pitched tones at frequent intervals to determine the level of hearing loss. Speech audiometry is similar to pure tone audiometry, in terms of process followed; however, pure tones are replaced by human speech to determine the extent and area of hearing loss. Immittance audiometry is a process in which resistance offered by the ear parts to incoming sound is measured.
ALBANY, NY
NewsBreak
Global Industry Analysts
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
China
biospace.com

Dermatomyositis Treatment Market Segments, Leading Player, Application and Forecast Analysis

Albany NY, United States: Dermatomyositis is a form of inflammatory myopathy in which degenerative and inflammatory changes occur in the skin and the muscles. It is a rare form of acquired muscle disease that is accompanied by skin rashes. Symptoms of dermatomyositis may vary broadly from patient to patient. Deformities in the muscles may initiate with weakness and pain in the muscles of the thighs (proximal muscles), the hips, the upper arms, and the trunk. The muscles may become tender, sore, and stiff and eventually, they may express signs of degeneration (atrophy). Persons affected by dermatomyositis may experience struggle in the execution of certain tasks such as swallowing, or/and speaking, or/and climbing stairs, or/and raising their arms. Deformities in the skin often comprise typical, reddish-purple-colored, heliotrope rashes across the cheeks or on the upper portion of the eyelid (heliotrope eyelids), on the scalp and parts of the forehead, and on bridge of the nose, showing a ‘butterfly’ form of distribution. Several other distinctive rashes comprise redness and scaling of the knees, the elbows, the knuckles, or/and other expander regions (Gottron’s papules); an unusual agglomeration of fluid (edema) in body tissues nearby the eyes; or/and several other characteristics.
ALBANY, NY
biospace.com

Blood Screening and Typing Market Growth Prospects, Trends and Forecast Up to 2027

Albany NY, United States: Blood Screening and Typing Market: Introduction. Blood screening and typing market focuses on screening and analysis of donor blood and patient blood, respectively. Blood screening is a process of testing the donated blood for various contagious infections or blood-borne infections. Blood typing, also known as blood...
MARKETS
biospace.com

Endoscopic Balloon Dilators Market: Changing Dietary Habits and Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases to Drive the Market

Albany NY, United States: Endoscopy is a minimally invasive procedure with wide usage in diagnostic and therapeutic areas for pulmonology and gastroenterology conditions. Stenosis of the gastrointestinal and airway tracts is a common phenomenon caused by various reasons such as growth of benign tissue, pressure exerted by peripheral organs, symptomatic stenosis of other associated diseases such as Crohn’s disease, and inflammation and abnormal contraction of lumen muscles.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market Size | Shares | Trends | Growth Opportunity - Forecast [2020-2030]

The pharmacovigilance outsourcing market has been predicted to grow at a noticeable pace in the forthcoming years. The growth opportunities in the global market are attributed to the rising prevalence of outsourcing services due to various benefits that are associated with pharmacovigilance outsourcing services, for instance, low operational expenses. Along with this, the cost-effectiveness of these services is also predicted to drive the growth avenues in the global market in the near future.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Pharmaceutical Contract Development Market Insight [Forecast (2020-2030)]: Growth Drivers | Key Players | Global Industry Analysis

The pharmaceutical contract development market has been anticipated to expand at a noteworthy speed throughout the forecast period. The growth avenues in the global market are attributed to the increasing demand for generics and growing investments in different R & D activities in the pharmaceutical industry. Along with these, CDMOs are investing at an increased rate for advanced manufacturing technologies. Thus, based on these factors, the global market is predicted to grow at a noteworthy pace in the coming years.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Plandai Biotechnology In Non-Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire Rights to Puriblood’s Leukocyte Reduction Blood Filtration System with Plans to Address the International Blood Filtration Market

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2022 / Plandai Biotechnology Inc. (OTC PINK:PLPL) (the "Company") today announced its entry into a non-binding letter of intent to enter into a new business through a proposed product and technology rights licensing agreement with the holder of rights to the unique Puriblood Leukocyte Reduction Blood Filtration System.
SAN DIEGO, CA
biospace.com

Leukotriene Inhibitors Market: Increase in Prevalence of Allergic Diseases to Drive the Market

Albany NY, United States: Allergy is a harmful immune response by the body to substances such as pollens, specific food, and dust, which are responsible for hypersensitivity. Food allergy, inhaled allergy, and drug allergy are the common types of allergies. Leukotriene inhibitors, also called leukotriene modifiers, are drugs given to treat allergic rhinitis or allergies. These are also prescribed to prevent asthma. Leukotriene inhibitors block or inhibit the action of leukotrienes.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Small Interfering RNA (siRNA) Therapeutics Market Demand, Insights and Forecast Up to 2025

Albany NY, United States: Small interfering RNA (siRNA) is a type of genetic medicine, which has potential to silence or knock down any over-expressed gene in a disease. It is also called short interfering RNA. These RNAs are widely used to evaluate the specific contribution of genes to a variety of cellular phenotypes including apoptosis, insulin signaling, cytokinesis, and cell differentiation. They are employed to recognize novel pathways and have a meaningful impact in validating targets for several diseases (such as AIDS, cancer, and hepatitis) and cellular processes.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Vaccine Refrigerators Market: Increase in the Number of Infectious Diseases to Drive the Market

Albany NY, United States: Vaccine refrigerators are used to store vaccines at the required temperature and prevent them from degradation. Vaccines are highly temperature-sensitive and fluctuations in the storage temperature may lead to their degradation. Commercial refrigerators face the issue of temperature fluctuations that can jeopardize vaccines. Vaccine refrigerators provide...
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Sublingual Immunotherapy Market: Increase in Prevalence of Allergies to Drive the Market

Albany NY, United States: Allergy is the harmful immune reaction produced by the body to a specific substance or allergen such as dust, pollen, mite, and food. Treatment of allergy generally consists of use of anti-allergy drugs and immunotherapy. These anti-allergy drugs or immunotherapy treatment reduces the allergic reaction caused due to an allergen by decreasing its sensitivity. Immunotherapy has become the most prominent treatment for various allergic diseases in the past few years. Immunotherapy acts by curing the root cause of allergy. This therapy effectively controls and manages the clinical symptoms, reduces or eliminates the need for medication, prevents the worsening of a disease, and reduces the degree of specific and nonspecific bronchial hyperactivity. Subcutaneous immunotherapy (SCIT) and sublingual immunotherapy (SLIT) are the two types of immunotherapy. Acceptance of immunotherapy is rising in developed as well as developing countries owing to its positive results.
HEALTH
biospace.com

Supply Chain Issues Hamper Caladrius' Cardiovascular Study

CAVALLINI JAMES/BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images. Shares of Caladrius Biosciences were falling Tuesday in premarket trading after the company announced it was suspending enrollment in its Phase IIb FREEDOM study assessing xowna for coronary microvascular dysfunction (CMD) due to supply chain issues and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDUSTRY

