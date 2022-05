LA UNEMPLOYMENT RATE - Preliminary data released late last Friday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports a not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in Louisiana for April 2022 of 3.5%, which is the lowest rate ever recorded dating back to 1976. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 4.1% is grouped among the lowest three monthly rates recorded. Louisiana’s unemployment rate for April 2022 has declined over the year for 14 consecutive months after peaking in April 2020. The state has gained over 200,000 jobs since that time. The data shows more than 1,900,000 Louisianans are currently employed.

