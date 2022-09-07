Tulsa King: release date, trailer cast and all we know about the Sylvester Stallone crime drama

Sylvester Stallone is starring in his very own TV show for the first time with Tulsa King , teaming up with Taylor Sheridan for the mob crime drama that is a Paramount Plus original series . While Sheridan is on board as the creator and executive producer, Emmy-winning writer Terence Winter ( The Sopranos ) is serving as the series showrunner and writer.

Tulsa King is just one of many projects that Taylor Sheridan has lined up with Paramount. The "Sheridan-verse" includes Yellowstone , Mayor of Kingstown , 1883 and the upcoming series 1923 , Lioness and 1883: The Bass Reeves Story .

Here is everything we know about Tulsa King .

Tulsa King premieres on Sunday, November 13, on Paramount Plus in the US and Canada with its first two episodes, with one episode releasing on subsequent Sundays. It then drops in the UK and Australia on the streaming service on Monday, November 14.

However, you won’t need a Paramount Plus subscription to watch the first two episodes of Tulsa King in the US. The debut episode is going to simulcast on Paramount Network following the Yellowstone season 5 premiere on November 13, then the second episode will do the same on November 20. All remaining episodes are going to be exclusive to Paramount Plus.

What is the Tulsa King plot?

Tulsa King is a crime drama taking place in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Here's the official synopsis:

" Tulsa King follows New York mafia capo Dwight 'The General' Manfredi, just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a "crew" from a group of unlikely characters, to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet."

Who is in the Tulsa King cast?

Sylvester Stallone stars in Tulsa King as Dwight Manfredi. The Rocky , Rambo and The Expendables star has never had his own TV series, though he has appeared as a guest star on a few, including Las Vegas , Kojak and Police Story . Stallone spoke about what drew him to taking on his first TV role in the video below.

Stallone is joined in the Tulsa King series by the likes of Andrea Savage ( I’m Sorry ), Martin Starr ( Silicon Valley ), Max Casella ( The Tender Bar ), Domenick Lombardozzi ( The Irishman ), Vincent Piazza ( Boardwalk Empire ), Jay Will ( The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel ), AC Peterson ( Superman & Lois ) and Garrett Hedlund ( The United States vs Billie Holiday ).

Additional cast members include Miles Mussenden ( Swagger , Cloak & Dagger ), Tatiana Zappardino ( This Is Us ) and Annabella Sciorra ( Blue Bloods , Truth Be Told ).

Here are some pictures of the Tulsa King cast:

Sylvester Stallone in Tulsa King (Image credit: Brian Douglas/Paramount+)

Sylvester Stallone and Martin Starr in Tulsa King (Image credit: Brian Douglas/Paramount+)

Jay Will in Tulsa King (Image credit: Brian Douglas/Paramount+)

Andrea Savage in Tulsa King (Image credit: Brian Douglas/Paramount+)

Sylvester Stallone and Garrett Hedlund in Tulsa King (Image credit: Brian Douglas/Paramount+)

A.C. Peterson, Domenick Lombardozzi and Chris Caldovino in Tulsa King (Image credit: Brian Douglas/Paramount+)

Vincent Piazza in Tulsa King (Image credit: Brian Douglas/Paramount+)

Max Casella in Tulsa King (Image credit: Brian Douglas/Paramount+)

Jay Will, Sylvester Stallone and Martin Starr in Tulsa King (Image credit: Brian Douglas/Paramount+)

Is there a Tulsa King trailer?

Image 1 of 9Image 2 of 9Image 3 of 9Image 4 of 9Image 5 of 9Image 6 of 9Image 7 of 9Image 8 of 9Image 9 of 9

The official teaser trailer for Tulsa King is here, giving fans the best look of the series so far. In it, we see Stallone's Dwight Manfredi form his crew out of some unlikely Tulsa natives and his big plans for his own crime empire. Watch the trailer directly below:

Check out the previous teaser for Tulsa King as well.

How to watch Tulsa King

We're still a little bit from when Tulsa King is going to be available to watch, but if you want to make sure you're covered, you'll need a subscription to Paramount Plus. That will provide you with access to every episode as it is released and the ability to watch them on-demand. While you wait, you can watch other Taylor Sheridan series like 1883 and Mayor of Kingstown , or even Yellowstone (for those in the UK).