Tulsa King: release date, cast and all we know about the Sylvester Stallone crime drama

Sylvester Stallone is starring in his very own TV show for the first time with Tulsa King , teaming up with Taylor Sheridan for the mob crime drama that is a Paramount Plus original series . While Sheridan is on board as the creator and executive producer, Emmy-winning writer Terence Winter ( The Sopranos ) is serving as the series showrunner and writer.

Tulsa King is just one of many projects that Taylor Sheridan has lined up with Paramount. The "Sheridan-verse" includes Yellowstone , Mayor of Kingstown , 1883 and the upcoming series 1923 , Lioness and 1883: The Bass Reeves Story . But Tulsa King is the next new series coming from the busy TV producer.

Here is everything we know about Tulsa King .

Tulsa King premieres on Sunday, November 13, on Paramount Plus with its first two episodes, with one episode releasing on subsequent Sundays. The series will roll out internationally, including in the UK, on November 14.

However, you won’t need a Paramount Plus subscription to watch the first two episodes of Tulsa King in the US. The debut episode is going to simulcast on Paramount Network following the Yellowstone season 5 premiere on November 13, then the second episode will do the same on November 20. All remaining episodes are going to be exclusive to Paramount Plus.

What is the Tulsa King plot?

Tulsa King is a crime drama taking place in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Here's the official synopsis:

" Tulsa King follows New York mafia capo Dwight 'The General' Manfredi, just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a "crew" from a group of unlikely characters, to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet."

Who is in the Tulsa King cast?

Sylvester Stallone stars in Tulsa King as Dwight Manfredi. The Rocky , Rambo and The Expendables star has never had his own TV series, though he has appeared as a guest star on a few, including Las Vegas , Kojak and Police Story . Stallone spoke about what drew him to taking on his first TV role in the video below.

Stallone is joined in the Tulsa King series by the likes of Andrea Savage ( I’m Sorry ), Martin Starr ( Silicon Valley ), Max Casella ( The Tender Bar ), Domenick Lombardozzi ( The Irishman ), Vincent Piazza ( Boardwalk Empire ), Jay Will ( The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel ), AC Peterson ( Superman & Lois ) and Garrett Hedlund ( The United States vs Billie Holiday ).

The Wrap has also reported that Miles Mussenden ( Swagger , Cloak & Dagger ) is joining the cast in the role of Hendricks, the assistant special agent in charge of Alcohol, Tabaco and Firearms, meaning he is the boss to Andrea Savage's agent Stacey Beale. The Wrap also was the first to share that Tatiana Zappardino (This Is Us) has been set to play Tina, the estranged daughter to Stallone's character.

Deadline added to the casting news, announced that Annabella Sciorra ( Blue Bloods , Truth Be Told ) is playing the sister to Stallone's character, Joanne.

Is there a Tulsa King trailer?

A teaser trailer for Tulsa King has arrived. Perhaps its just a coincidence or perhaps in a tribute to the late Goodfellas star Ray Liotta , the trailer begins with Stallone's Manfredi saying how when he was 17 he "wanted to be a gangster."

Watch the Tulsa King teaser trailer right here:

