Tulsa King: next episode, recaps, cast and all we know about the Sylvester Stallone crime drama

Sylvester Stallone is a TV star now, teaming up with Taylor Sheridan for the mob crime drama Tulsa King, a Paramount Plus original series . While Sheridan is on board as the creator and executive producer, Emmy-winning writer Terence Winter ( The Sopranos ) is serving as the series showrunner and writer.

Tulsa King is just one of many projects that Taylor Sheridan has lined up with Paramount. The "Sheridan-verse" includes Yellowstone , Mayor of Kingstown , 1883 and the upcoming series 1923 , Lioness and 1883: The Bass Reeves Story .

Here is everything we know about Tulsa King .

When is the next Tulsa King episode?

Tulsa King season 1 episode 4, "Visitation Place," releases on Paramount Plus in the US on Sunday, December 4; in the UK on Monday, December 5.

What is the Tulsa King plot?

Tulsa King is a crime drama taking place in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Here's the official synopsis:

" Tulsa King follows New York mafia capo Dwight 'The General' Manfredi, just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a "crew" from a group of unlikely characters, to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet."

Tulsa King episodes

Here is the official synopses for Tulsa King episodes:

Tulsa King episode 1, "Go West, Old Man"

"Dwight, blindsided by the news that his mob family has nothing left for him in New York, is sent to Tulsa, Oklahoma; as he settles in and surveys his new surroundings, Dwight wastes no time making new associates." Read WTW's Tulsa King episode 1 recap .

Tulsa King episode 2, "Center of the Universe"

"Dwight, Tyson and Bodhi go on a road trip to take care of some business; Stacy does some digging into Dwight's past." Read WTW's Tulsa King episode 2 recap .

Tulsa King episode 3, "Caprice"

"Dwight takes note of a possible new business opportunity. Later, a routine errand has an explosive, unexpected outcome. Stacy opens up to Dwight about what led her to Tulsa." Read WTW's Tulsa King episode 3 recap .

Tulsa King trailer

Paramount Plus took advantage of the anticipation for the Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs rematch on October 16 to premiere the official trailer for Tulsa King . After many of the previous trailers (which you can watch below) played up the fish-out-of-water element of Stallone’s, this trailer gives us a taste of the thrills that should be in store in this first season. Give the official Tulsa King trailer a watch right here:

Check out previous trailers for Tulsa King directly below:

Who is in the Tulsa King cast?

Sylvester Stallone stars in Tulsa King as Dwight Manfredi, a mobster just out of prison and then sent to Tulsa to start operations for his family there. The Rocky , Rambo and The Expendables star has never had his own TV series, though he has appeared as a guest star on a few, including Las Vegas , Kojak and Police Story .

Speaking with What to Watch sister publication, Satellite Week, Stallone talked about the series, including how it only took him three seconds to decide that he wanted to join the project when pitched by Taylor Sheridan. Here are some other highlights from the interview with Stallone:

What appealed to Stallone about the opportunity : "Acting in a gangster world has been a fantasy of mine ever since I was rejected in 1970 to be one of the 200 extras who basically stood behind a wedding cake in a scene from The Godfather. I never thought it would happen, but everything comes to those who wait."

: "Acting in a gangster world has been a fantasy of mine ever since I was rejected in 1970 to be one of the 200 extras who basically stood behind a wedding cake in a scene from The Godfather. I never thought it would happen, but everything comes to those who wait." What he likes about Dwight : "I really love that he’s not your stereotypical mobster. He’s a very different man now from when he went into prison. He’s extremely well-read, very educated. He’s basically spent the last 25 years behind bars reading every day and is into Machiavelli, Plato and the classics."

: "I really love that he’s not your stereotypical mobster. He’s a very different man now from when he went into prison. He’s extremely well-read, very educated. He’s basically spent the last 25 years behind bars reading every day and is into Machiavelli, Plato and the classics." Working on a TV show compared to movies : "It's harder, faster, and longer. You really have to be quick and mercurial, working out of sync with sequences. But most importantly, you have to keep your energy up.The amount of time we took to do 10 episodes of Tulsa King is the equivalent of doing five Rockys in a row with no break. So I had great respect for the crew in their diligence and endurance."

Joining Stallone as part of that crew of "misfits" are Andrea Savage ( I’m Sorry ) as Stacy Beale, Martin Starr ( Silicon Valley ) as Bodhi, Jay Will ( The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel ) as Tyson and Garrett Hedlund ( The United States vs Billie Holiday ) as Mitch Keller.

Other members of the cast include Domenick Lombardozzi ( The Irishman ), Vincent Piazza ( Boardwalk Empire ), Max Casella ( The Tender Bar ), Miles Mussenden ( Swagger , Cloak & Dagger ), Tatiana Zappardino ( This Is Us ), AC Peterson ( Superman & Lois ) and Annabella Sciorra ( Blue Bloods , Truth Be Told ).

Here are some pictures of the Tulsa King cast:

Sylvester Stallone in Tulsa King (Image credit: Brian Douglas/Paramount+)

Sylvester Stallone and Martin Starr in Tulsa King (Image credit: Brian Douglas/Paramount+)

Jay Will in Tulsa King (Image credit: Brian Douglas/Paramount+)

Andrea Savage in Tulsa King (Image credit: Brian Douglas/Paramount+)

Sylvester Stallone and Garrett Hedlund in Tulsa King (Image credit: Brian Douglas/Paramount+)

A.C. Peterson, Domenick Lombardozzi and Chris Caldovino in Tulsa King (Image credit: Brian Douglas/Paramount+)

Vincent Piazza in Tulsa King (Image credit: Brian Douglas/Paramount+)

Max Casella in Tulsa King (Image credit: Brian Douglas/Paramount+)

Jay Will, Sylvester Stallone and Martin Starr in Tulsa King (Image credit: Brian Douglas/Paramount+)

Tulsa King behind-the-scenes

Paramount Plus released a behind-the-scenes feature for Tulsa King that features series creator Taylor Sheridan, showrunner Terrence Winter, stars Sylvester Stallone, Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Jay Will and more discussing what makes the series unique as well as some brand new footage from the show.

Will there be a Tulsa King season 2?

It didn't take long, as just after the first three episodes were released Paramount Plus renewed Tulsa King for season 2 . There's been no word on when we may be getting Tulsa King season 2, but rest assured it is in the works.

How to watch Tulsa King

We're still a little bit from when Tulsa King is going to be available to watch, but if you want to make sure you're covered, you'll need a subscription to Paramount Plus. That will provide you with access to every episode as it is released and the ability to watch them on-demand. While you wait, you can watch other Taylor Sheridan series like 1883 and Mayor of Kingstown , or even Yellowstone (for those in the UK).