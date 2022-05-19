St. Teresa girls soccer falls to BCC in 1A Sectional Semifinal

DECATUR, IL. (WAND) -- After three different delays and a push to the next day to finish game two of the NCAA Tournament Super Regional's between Millikin and Wartburg, the Big Blue managed to continue its historic run in this year's NCAA Tournament, taking down the Knights 10-6. With the win, the Big Blue will travel to Salem, VA. for a matchup with Salisbury University on Thursday at 3 PM CT in the first round of a double-elimination four team bracket.

DECATUR, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO