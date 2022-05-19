ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYCFC blanks DC United for first road win of season

By CBS New York
CBS New York
CBS New York
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ufykt_0fj5Tui600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XJvE5_0fj5Tui600
NYCFC graphic 00:12

WASHINGTON — Alex Callens and Valentín Castellanos scored first-half goals to propel New York City FC to a 2-0 victory over DC United on Wednesday.

Callens' goal came in the 6th minute to give NYCFC (6-3-2) an early lead. Castellanos' seventh goal of the season came on a penalty kick during first-half stoppage time after United's Brendan Hines-Ike was charged with a handball.

It was NYCFC's first road win of the season. NYCFC has won five of its last six matches, while United (4-6-2) is winless in its last three.

NYCFC moved into a four-way tie for second place in the Eastern Conference, one point behind Philadelphia.

Sean Johnson swatted away a deflection — United's only shot on goal in the match — in the 76th minute to preserve the shutout.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

NYCFC stays red hot, blanks Chicago Fire

NEW YORK -- Héber Araujo dos Santos scored on a penalty kick in the 28th minute and Sean Johnson made it stand up as New York City FC defeated the Chicago Fire 1-0 on Sunday.NYCFC (7-3-2) at least temporarily moved two points ahead of the Philadelphia Union for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union played at the Portland Timbers on Sunday night. NYCFC began the day in a four-way tie for second with Orlando, Montreal and the New York Red Bulls.Johnson didn't have to make a save until the 90th minute when Jhon Duran got off the lone shot on goal for Chicago (2-6-5).NYCFC outshot Chicago 15-10 and had five shots on goal.Valentín Castellanos, the defending Golden Boot winner, did not play for NYCFC because of a card-accumulation suspension.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
90K+
Followers
22K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy