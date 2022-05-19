Grimes Rises In National Rankings With Performances At Williams Final Qualifier

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. – The Middlebury Board of Trustees, at its annual meeting May 12-14, approved a fiscal year 2023 operating budget with both revenues and expenses of $296 million. Members of the board also agreed to allocate $8.2 million of the operating budget toward increasing compensation for faculty and staff beginning July 1, the start of fiscal year 2023. The allocation—a 7 percent increase over last year’s total salary pool—is Middlebury’s largest investment in compensation adjustments in a decade. Middlebury President Laurie Patton said this work will continue next year and going forward. The board also approved tenure recommendations and received updates on a number of areas, including student affairs and the Middlebury Institute of International Studies’ academic and business plans.
