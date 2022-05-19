ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlebury, VT

Grimes Rises In National Rankings With Performances At Williams Final Qualifier

middlebury.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour members of the #17 Middlebury women's track and field team traveled to Williamstown, Massachusetts on Wednesday afternoon for the Williams Final Qualifier. The meet serves as the last chance for student-athletes to...

athletics.middlebury.edu

Comments / 0

Related
middlebury.edu

#4 Middlebury Falls To #2 Case Western In NCAA Semifinals

The fourth-ranked Middlebury men's tennis team fell 5-1 to second-ranked Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) in the NCAA Semifinals on Tuesday morning in Orlando, Florida. The Panthers finished the season with an impressive 21-3 record, including a 17-match winning-streak heading into the final contest. Middlebury concludes the team portion of the season, but Stan Morris (singles and doubles) and David Vilys (doubles) will begin competition in the NCAA Individual Championships on Thursday. The Spartans (25-4) will take on the winner of #1 UChicago/#3 Tufts in the title match on Wednesday.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
middlebury.edu

#4 Men’s Tennis Tops #7 WashU 5-2 in NCAA Quarterfinals

The fourth-ranked Middlebury men's tennis team topped seventh-ranked Washington University in St. Louis (WashU) by a score of 5-2 in NCAA Quarterfinal action on Monday morning at the United States Tennis Association National Campus in Orlando, Florida. The Panthers (21-2) advance to the semifinal round for the 12th time in program history and will take on #2 Case Western Reserve University at 10:00 a.m. with a trip to the championship match on the line. The Bears finish the season with a record of 16-10, while two athletes will compete in the individual tournament later in the week.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
middlebury.edu

#5 Middlebury Knocks Off #2 Pomona-Pitzer In Thrilling NCAA Quarterfinal

The fifth-ranked Middlebury women's tennis team came from behind to edge #2 Pomona-Pitzer 5-4 in a thrilling NCAA Quarterfinal matchup on Monday night. The lengthy contest came down to the third set at #2 singles, where Sahana Raman outlasted her opponent to clinch the match just past midnight. The Panthers (18-5) have a quick turnaround, taking on #1 University of Chicago at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday with a trip to the championship match on the line. The Sagehens, who were making their first appearance in the quarterfinals in over a decade, conclude the season with a 21-3 record.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
middlebury.edu

#2 Middlebury Defeats #8 Colby, Headed to NCAA Semifinals

The second-ranked Middlebury women's lacrosse team (20-1) earned a trip to the NCAA Semifinals for the third-straight season, as the Panthers dispatched of eighth-ranked Colby 12-2 on Kohn Field. The hosts will square off against #4 Gettysburg on May 28 in Salem, Virginia, with a trip to the national championship on the line. The other semifinal matchup features #7 The College of New Jersey and #3 Tufts. The Mules finish their season with a 16-4 record.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Williamstown, MA
Local
Vermont Sports
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Williamstown, MA
Sports
City
Williamstown, VT
State
Massachusetts State
City
Middlebury, VT
Middlebury, VT
Sports
middlebury.edu

#1 Eastern Connecticut State University Rallies Past Middlebury, 5-4

Box Score The Middlebury baseball team saw its record-breaking season come to a close on Sunday, as top-ranked Eastern Connecticut State University (42-3) rallied for three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning for a dramatic 5-4 win over the Panthers in the NCAA Tournament in Rochester, New York. With the win, the Warriors advance to next weekend's Super Regional and extend their winning streak to 16-straight victories.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
middlebury.edu

Panthers Outlast Swarthmore 8-4 To Advance In NCAA Tournament

It may have taken a little longer than expected, but the Middlebury baseball team advanced in the NCAA Tournament with an 8-4 victory over Swarthmore (23-19) on Sunday morning. The game started on Saturday, but was suspended in the seventh inning due to bad weather and resumed with the Panthers (31-13) holding a 5-4 advantage to start the morning. Middlebury tacked on three more runs to advance into today's championship round against top-ranked Eastern Connecticut State University.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
middlebury.edu

Spring Commencement Celebrates 259 Graduates

Celebrating togetherness in the midst of a season of change, on Saturday, May 21, 259 new graduates of the Middlebury Institute reveled in the school’s first in-person spring Commencement since May 2019, honoring graduates from 20 countries. Returning to its traditional home, spring Commencement 2022 was hosted on Colton...
middlebury.edu

Preview Days

We’re opening our doors just for you. Join us for the summer 2022 in-person Preview Day on July 15. Meet the students, staff, and faculty from all over the world who make up our community, and find out how a degree from the Institute can give your career plans a meaningful boost. Sign up today.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Ncaa Championships#Division Iii
middlebury.edu

Middlebury Board Approves Tenure, Fiscal Year 2023 Budget

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. – The Middlebury Board of Trustees, at its annual meeting May 12-14, approved a fiscal year 2023 operating budget with both revenues and expenses of $296 million. Members of the board also agreed to allocate $8.2 million of the operating budget toward increasing compensation for faculty and staff beginning July 1, the start of fiscal year 2023. The allocation—a 7 percent increase over last year’s total salary pool—is Middlebury’s largest investment in compensation adjustments in a decade. Middlebury President Laurie Patton said this work will continue next year and going forward. The board also approved tenure recommendations and received updates on a number of areas, including student affairs and the Middlebury Institute of International Studies’ academic and business plans.
MIDDLEBURY, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy