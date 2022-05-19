Grimes Rises In National Rankings With Performances At Williams Final Qualifier

The fifth-ranked Middlebury women's tennis team came from behind to edge #2 Pomona-Pitzer 5-4 in a thrilling NCAA Quarterfinal matchup on Monday night. The lengthy contest came down to the third set at #2 singles, where Sahana Raman outlasted her opponent to clinch the match just past midnight. The Panthers (18-5) have a quick turnaround, taking on #1 University of Chicago at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday with a trip to the championship match on the line. The Sagehens, who were making their first appearance in the quarterfinals in over a decade, conclude the season with a 21-3 record.

MIDDLEBURY, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO