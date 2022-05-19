ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

The WELL Is Helping Black And Women-Owned Businesses In Baltimore

By Stetson Miller
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01hCHa_0fj5M7jd00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An entrepreneurship group in Baltimore is working to help Black and women-owned businesses grow.

The WELL is a membership network for and by Black women business owners where we build community, collaborate, grow in confidence, and of course get capital,” Nakeia Drummond, the founder of The Women Entrepreneur Leadership Lab (The WELL), said.

Drummond was launching her own business back in 2018 when she realized how isolating and difficult entrepreneurship can be, especially for Black women. So she created the WELL to give them a place to come together and build their businesses.

“Humans require community and humans also require a safe space and for Black women, we haven’t always had the space to figure it out,” Drummond said.

The group gives its members a place to network, try out new ideas, and grow their confidence. It also assists them with getting capital such as grants.

The WELL started out with just 10 women in Baltimore but now has over 60 members around the country, including a new chapter in Detroit that is sponsored by General Motors.

Iyonna Woods was of the original members of the group and her personal care products business, Fancy Free Hair and Skin, has also grown with the help of the WELL.

“I don’t think I would be where I am right now without the support from my WELL sisters from my WELL community,” Woods said.

This Thursday at 5 pm, the WELL is holding a networking night for both members and non-members to come together at the Harbor Bank of Baltimore at 25 West Fayette Street. Tickets are still available .

Comments / 0

Related
foxbaltimore.com

Samsung awards Baltimore school $50,000 for addressing community food disparities

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Maryland school won $50,000 for an idea to improve food access in their community. Last week, students from the Green Street Academy traveled to New York City where they presented their project for the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest, a program that encourages students to solve real-world issues in their communities using STEM.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Local Dance Group Invites You To Groove At Jewish Community Center Of Greater Baltimore Block Party

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — A group of talented dancers from Reisterstown are about to show off some of their coolest moves at the Jewish Community Center of Greater Baltimore Block Party this weekend.   “We really enjoy dancing and making people happy,” said Angelia Lewis, founder, CEO and choreographer for the group, R.I.C.O.C.H.E.T.  The name stands for what Lewis and her fellow group members are trying to do in their community: to Reach, Inspire, Connect, Overcome, Create, Help, Empower, and Transform the lives of those watching their performances.   “And we do that with the use of dance artistry and creative expressions,” said Lewis.   The group has...
REISTERSTOWN, MD
Boston 25 News WFXT

Maryland woman earns college degree day after her 82nd birthday

A Maryland woman had a big week. On Tuesday, she celebrated her 82nd birthday. The next night, she earned a college diploma. Mae A. Beale walked across the stage for her graduation from the University of Maryland Global Campus, WJLA-TV reported. Beale, a native of Washington, D.C., who has lived in Columbia for more than four decades, received a bachelor’s degree in business management to help her event planning business.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Society
Local
Maryland Business
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Business
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Society
City
Baltimore, MD
CBS Baltimore

Will Baltimore Make The List? FIFA Plans To Announce 2026 World Cup Sites On June 16

CHICAGO (AP/WJZ) — FIFA intends to announce the 2026 World Cup sites during a news conference in New York on June 16. Seventeen U.S. stadiums in 16 areas — including M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore — remain in the bidding for the first 48-team World Cup. Three stadiums each in Canada and Mexico are expected to be used. The 2026 World Cup will be the first with three co-hosts. FIFA selected the bid as joint host in June 2018. Sixty games are to be played in the U.S., including all from the quarterfinals on. Canada and Mexico are to host 10 games each. In...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Mayor Scott, Organizers Hope Preakness LIVE Will Bridge Gap Between Triple Crown Race And Surrounding Community

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott declared Friday, May 20 as Preakness LIVE Day in Baltimore City, recognizing the new festival set to bring Ms. Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion and other artists to the Pimlico infield, along with celebrity chefs and art installations. The mayor said the Preakness LIVE Culinary, Art & Music Festival, scheduled during Black-Eyed Susan Day on Friday, gives the city an opportunity to showcase Park Heights and make the Preakness more inclusive. “It’s so important that we use this opportunity to showcase all of the best that Baltimore has to offer and to expose to the world...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Women#West Baltimore#The Well#Racism#Wjz
Wbaltv.com

New festival in Park Heights celebrates first Black jockey to win Preakness

In a first-of-its-kind event this weekend, the George "Spider" Anderson Preakness Festival recognizes the first African American jockey to win the Preakness Stakes in 1889. Pimlico Race Course, the home of the Preakness, isn't the only place to go to celebrate the middle jewel of the Triple Crown. A free festival will take place not far from the track on Saturday.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Employee Shot At Owings Mills Pizza Shop

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An employee was shot Friday afternoon at a pizza shop located in a shopping center in Owings Mills, police said. Officers responded at 3 p.m. to Vocelli’s Pizza shop on the 9600 block of Reisterstown Road for a reported shooting. There, they found the victim shot at least once. The person was hospitalized, police said, but their condition is unknown. Beatrice Gallop said her brother, Donald, was the employee shot. She told WJZ he is recovering in the hospital and is expected to be okay. “I couldn’t believe it, that’s it, no body is prepared for a situation like this,” she said. “I’m grateful I didn’t hear anything about him getting killed.” Employees said Donald is a driver for the shop, and that he was inside working when he got into a fight with a cook. At some point, employees say gunfire erupted and Donald was shot. At this time no arrests have been made, and police said an investigation is ongoing. Beatrice Gallop said she’s just happy to have her brother alive. “I’m grateful to god for a miracle, that’s all I can say,” she said.    
OWINGS MILLS, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
Wbaltv.com

Former Hammerjacks, Bourbon Street space will once again host performances

Live entertainment will return to the downtown Baltimore building that was once home to Hammerjacks. The property at 316-318 Guilford Ave., most recently an event space, has once again changed hands and its new operators plan to schedule concerts there in addition to hosting weddings and other private gatherings. The new venue won approval for an arena beer, wine and liquor license Thursday.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Ray Lewis To Donate Over $130K To Johns Hopkins Children’s Center As Runner Up On CBS Show ‘Beyond The Edge’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens legend Ray Lewis didn’t win the CBS reality show Beyond the Edge, but he’ll always be a winner in Baltimoreans’ hearts. Besides, as the runner-up, the two-time Super Bowl champion raised $134,166 for the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, giving back to Baltimore once again. Former Bachelor star Colton Underwood came out on top, raising $266,500 for his own Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation, which fights cystic fibrosis. Lewis faced off against eight other celebrities as they relied on their wits, intelligence and muscle to survive in the Panamanian jungle for 15 days. The competitors raised money for the charity of their...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Pizza shop employee shot at Baltimore County shopping center in Garrison

GARRISON, Md. (WBFF) — An employee of a pizza restaurant was shot Friday afternoon at a shopping center in Garrison, witnesses said. Baltimore County police said the shooting happened around 3 p.m. in the 9600 block of Reistertown Road. Officers on the scene found the man who they said was shot at least once. He was taken to a hospital. His condition was not disclosed. Police declined to release any other details, saying it was an active investigation.
GARRISON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Mayor Scott Allocates Another $11M Of ARPA Funds To Address Food Insecurity

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City will use another $11 million of its American Rescue Plan Act funds to assist the Department of Planning’s efforts to combat food insecurity, Mayor Brandon Scott said. The money will go toward several initiatives from the agency’s Food Policy & Planning Division, which distributes boxes of produce and supports incentives for more nutritious options at farmers’ markets, a MedStar Health initiative to provide outgoing patients with fresh produce, and a training program for urban farms in the city’s “Black Butterfly.” In the fall, Scott announced a $16 million allocation to the Baltimore City Health Department to continue...
BALTIMORE, MD
Towerlight

Supply and demand issues leave TU seniors struggling to get their caps and gowns

After anxiety and uncertainty caused by delays in getting seniors their graduation regalia, Herff Jones, the company that supplies Towson University’s regalia, announced on Thursday that all remaining orders should be delivered by Saturday, May 21. Sue Crumpton, senior director of corporate communications for Herff Jones, said in an...
TOWSON, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
57K+
Followers
25K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy