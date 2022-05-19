Conchs mercy-rule Bull Sharks, advance to region championship

From the start of the first inning to the final runs in the bottom of the fifth, the Key West High School softball team was in total control — offensively and defensively — over Bonita Springs in the Region 4-4A Semifinal on Tuesday, May 17 before hundreds of fans in a White Out at The Back Yard.

Hurler Chloe Gilday pitched another gem. The sophomore gave up one run on two hits, walked one and sat seven on strikeouts and the defense did not commit an error.

At the plate, the Lady Conchs drilled Bull Sharks pitcher Alyssa Estrada for 12 hits including a two-run shot by Miesha Hernandez and a solo home run off the bat of lefty Isabella Perez. Key West did not strike out one time.

The biggest hit of the night was from sophomore Scarlet Niles with a walk-off, two-run double to give the Conchs the 11-1 mercy-rule victory.

It was the second consecutive postseason walk-off victory. In the Region Quarterfinal against LaBelle, Marina Goins hit a walk-off grand slam home run.

Key West (19-3-1) advances to the region final to be played at home on Friday, May 17 against a very familiar opponent, St. Brendan which beat American Heritage Plantation, 6-5, to advance to the regional final and a third meeting with the Lady Conchs.

Key West was well-prepared for Estrada with a tricky rising fastball. Perez led off the first with a standup triple and scored on a single by Madison Gonzalez to set the stage for Hernandez and her home run.

Four more runs in the fourth put the Conchs up 7-0. Perez started the rally with the dinger, Yahaira Williams tripled, Goins singled and Hernandez got on via an error. Senior Chloe Knowles ripped a pitch up the middle to drive in two more runs.

In the fourth, Gilday gave up a single and the Bull Sharks scored for a 7-1 game, but Key West was not done. Caroline Smith drilled a base hit to start the bottom of four, but was left stranded on the base.

Key West ended it with four in the fifth. Ty Cervantes hit a two-run double and Knowles singled, got to second for the final blow by Niles as Cervantes and pinch runner Montunique Van Staden scored to finish off the Bull Sharks.

Gilday has been the Conchs ace this season with three stellar postseason pitching performances. She has allowed just three runs, on eight hits, two walks and has sat 22 batters on strikeouts against St. Brendan, LaBelle and Bonita Springs.

Now in his seventh season as the Lady Conchs head mentor Jason Garcia said it was a total team effort with more to do.

“We hit the ball extremely well thanks to the scouting reports we got and we adjusted. We squared everything up tonight except for a couple of pop flies. The high sky helped us out a little bit. But, hey, we come out here, we hit the ball, we put it in play and let them make the plays. We’re going to put the pressure on them,” said Garcia looking forward to their third matchup with St. Brendan.

In the initial meeting, Key West topped the Sabres, 10-2, at home in the second game of the regular season. For the District 16-4A Championship, the Lady Conchs took a 2-0 win on the road.

“We’re fine, we know St. Brendan. Let’s hope we can keep it going to states,” said the coach. “I’m so excited for these girls, they deserve every bit of it. They work extremely hard during the year, it’s easy to coach when you’ve got a group like this.”

