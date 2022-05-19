Conchs looking to answer some questions for fall

The Ws will need to be answered for the Key West High football team during the spring game on Thursday, May 18, at 4 p.m. against Gulliver Prep, as the Conchs are looking to find out who can play where and what are the best positions, with coach Johnny Hughes also asking why not give every player an opportunity against the Raiders.

“No question, we are trying to figure out the pieces right now, who goes where and what can we do with them. Who’s going to be the guys we can count on, and we are going to tinker it here and there,” said Hughes. “I wouldn’t say anybody is set, except maybe two or three guys. We told them from Day 1, this whole month would be an evaluation period and you maybe in a position you may not be in the fall. It’s definitely wide open.”

The reason for all the uncertainty, Key West is looking to replace its starting V-back and both receivers, as well as — for a fifth consecutive season — train a quarterback to run the Conchs’ triple option offense.

“We may run a few things a little differently, scheme-wise, but the philosophy is still the same,” said Hughes. “We have a couple triple options plays we have run every day for four weeks now.”

The leading option to be that fifth starting quarterback in five seasons is rising junior AJ Mira, meaning he potentially could have two seasons taking the snaps.

“It will be nice to have some stability there,” said Hughes. “AJ has done a great job picking up the offense but brings his own things to the offense.”

Hughes furthered it’s just a matter of finding players behind him, but Key West does have rising senior James Reynolds ready to step in at V-back, a position he has played in a backup role for two seasons, as well as returning wing back Clerf Alexandre, who is a rising junior.

“Upfront, if we can stay healthy, we have a chance to have some good protection,” said Hughes. “Andre Otto is getting recruited by every school in the country, just about, and then Auggie (Burlanga) and Ralph (Richie) are also guys we have depended on and Jayden Edwards is so athletic we can try him at a lot of different spots. We have some athletic line men that can move around, especially the tackles in Adrian Horner and Jayden, they can really move. Victor Herrera is also looking good.”

Going against Gulliver, according to Hughes, will be a good evaluation for his players.

“That’s what this is about, to get some quality work and be ready to go against a quality opponent,” said Hughes. “We need to get a feel of who we are and have somebody get physical with us, and they are definitely going to do that. It’s definitely going to be a good test to see who can play where.We will get tested and then have that film all summer to go ahead and tweak some things.”

After Thursday, the final of 20 spring sessions, Hughes is hoping to have a better feel of who can be what, where and when, the Conchs might need them in the fall.

“I’m excited to see how they compete against another team,” said Hughes. “I’ve seen some good things, they are still making a lot of inexperienced mistakes at times, plus we’ve thrown some new stuff at them and at the same time we are trying to stay basic so we will see. Who knows who is going to step up and who claims a spot.”

