4 Boys Arrested After Crashing Stolen Vehicle Outside Minnesota State Capitol

By WCCO-TV Staff
 4 days ago

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A police pursuit of a stolen vehicle came to a chaotic end just outside the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul Wednesday evening. Police say four boys, ages ranging from 12 to 15, were arrested in the incident, but officials are looking for one more possible suspect.

According to police, the series of events began at 7:20 p.m. when a St. Paul police officer at Blair and Western avenues observed a vehicle known to have been stolen out of St. Paul. The officer said it was being driven recklessly, and “teenage passengers were hanging out of the windows.”

“He attempted to stop that vehicle and the vehicle fled. He didn’t pursue but thankfully the State Patrol had the helicopter up,” St. Paul Police’s Steve Linders said.

The driver of the vehicle fled the officer when a traffic stop was attempted. The officer did not pursue, but a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter was up and tracking the vehicle. Police say the stolen vehicle was soon joined by another motorist in a vehicle stolen out of Edina.

Both vehicles were being driven to Woodbury. At one point, the first vehicle drove over stop sticks, and three young people jumped out and into the second vehicle.

The second vehicle was driven back into St. Paul.

“They were barreling down University, switching lanes on the wrong side of the road,” Linders said.

As the vehicle approached the State Capitol, the motorist rammed the back of a marked St. Paul police squad near University Avenue and Park Street, police said. The police officer did not report injuries, but police said the car was going around 40 mph when the collision happened.

After ramming the squad, the motorist in the stolen vehicle drove to a nearby parking lot outside the Capitol and crashed, according to police.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KqwIw_0fj5IXUs00

(credit: CBS)

Four boys jumped out of the vehicle and ran. Three boys attempted to hide in a portable toilet, but were observed by those in the State Patrol helicopter, and were soon arrested.

The driver fled into a building, but was quickly taken into custody, police said. He is a 15-year-old boy. The other boys arrested are 12, 13 and 15 years old.

The incident prompted a brief lockdown at the Capitol, where the Minnesota House of Representatives was in session. Minnesota House Press Secretary Ted Modrich told WCCO that “the House went into recess, members and staff were asked to remain in the Chamber, and the Capitol Complex was placed under a lockdown.”

It appears the vehicle took out a light pole outside of the complex.

“We had a bunch of kids out joy riding stolen vehicles, putting our community and loved ones at risk,” said St. Paul Police Public Information Officer Steve Linders. “Incredible that no one was injured.”

On Thursday morning, police said they now believe five people were involved, so authorities are still seeking to apprehend one more person.

Comments / 22

Munch of St.Paul
4d ago

Headline should read..."4 kids will see no jail time and we can't find their parents!"

Reply(1)
15
Jim Piaggi
4d ago

These animals need to be held accountable. Jail time !!!

Reply
17
2022Insanity
4d ago

The culture that just keeps on contributing to society.

Reply(6)
13
CBS Minnesota

Shawn Tillman Charged With Killing Demitri Ellis-Strong At Downtown St. Paul LRT Station

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Metro Transit police say a St. Paul man is in custody and faces second-degree murder charges in connection to Friday’s deadly shooting at a downtown St. Paul light rail train station. Shawn Michael Tillman, 33, was arrested in a joint effort between Metro Transit and St. Paul police departments Saturday evening. The shooting happened early Friday morning at the METRO Green Line’s Central Station. Trains were not in service at the time. (credit: CBS) The victim, 37-year-old Demitri G. Ellis-Strong, died from several gunshot wounds. Police say Tillman was identified with the help of several surveillance cameras in the area. Ellis-Strong was one of three people who were killed in separate St. Paul shootings over a six-hour period. He is the city’s 18th homicide victim of the year.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Owner Reunited With Dog After Car Was Stolen In Downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities woman is reunited with her dog after her vehicle was stolen in Minneapolis earlier this week while the pet was inside. The dog’s owner, Emily Moe, posted Saturday on Facebook saying that Lolo was found safe in West St. Paul. She wrote that on Friday a woman in West St. Paul used her own dog to attract the 2-year-old Lolo and get her under control. (credit: Emily Moe) Moe says that while Lolo has had a difficult couple of days, she’s going to be “just fine.” She thanked the public for their support and urged people not to leave pets unattended in cars. Moe’s vehicle, a black Honda CR-V, was stolen Tuesday in downtown Minneapolis, outside an apartment complex near Gold Medal Park.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota Capitol goes into lockdown as police search for suspects outside

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A police incident Wednesday evening in St. Paul sent the Minnesota State Capitol into lockdown as police searched for suspects. The suspects were arrested after a chase down I-94 that ended in the governor's parking lot at the capitol. While police were looking for...
bulletin-news.com

Homeless Encampments Return to St. Paul as Relief Funding Dries Up

Mark Finley put up his tent three days ago in Lower Landing Park in St. Paul, overlooking the Mississippi River’s fast-moving waves. Finley, 59, of Phoenix, Ariz., and Santa Monica, Calif., said he was seeing his brother in a treatment program and had no intention of staying, but he admitted he didn’t have the money to return west on the Greyhound bus.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Tow Boat Hits Lock And Dam On Mississippi River In Wisconsin

ALMA, Wis. (WCCO) — Officials in Wisconsin say a tow boat crashed into a lock and dam on the Mississippi River Saturday night. No injuries were reported, and no cargo or fuel was spilled into the river, according to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened just after 11 p.m. at Lock and Dam 4 in Alma. The sheriff’s office said the tow boat lost control as it approached the lock and dam. (credit: Peter Schultz) The Canal Barge Company, which owns the tow boat, is working to recover it. The sheriff’s office said the U.S. Coast Guard is investigating.
ALMA, WI
bulletin-news.com

Police Investigating Fatal Shooting on North St. Paul Street

A guy was discovered shot on a street in St. Paul’s North End on Thursday night, prompting police to investigate a homicide. Around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to several 911 calls reporting gunfire in the 200 block of West Maryland Avenue. According to police, they found the victim near the junction of Maryland Avenue and Matilda Street and performed CPR.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

USS Minneapolis-St. Paul Now Activated For Service In U.S. Navy

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — The USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul has been activated for service in the U.S. Navy. A weekend commissioning ceremony was held in Duluth for the Freedom class-littoral combat ship. It measures nearly 400 feet and can travel at speeds greater than 40 knots, the equivalent of about 46 mph. According to officials, the ship is designed to have significant maneuverability and will utilize a state-of-the-art system that combines diesel and gas turbines with steerable water jet propulsion. The USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul now heads to its home base at the naval station in Mayport, Florida to await orders. (© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
DULUTH, MN
KX News

Nearly 8,000-year-old skull found in Minnesota River

REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (AP) — A partial skull that was discovered last summer by two kayakers in Minnesota will be returned to Native American officials after investigations determined it was about 8,000 years old. The kayakers found the skull in the drought-depleted Minnesota River about 110 miles (180 kilometers) west of Minneapolis, Renville County Sheriff […]
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

Here are the bills Minnesota lawmakers did pass

ST PAUL, Minn. — In addition to signing bills that change Minnesota's liquor laws and expand bonuses for National Guard soldiers, Gov. Tim Walz signed dozens of bills into law on Sunday. The "Free the Growler" bill was one that a coalition of breweries statewide had been pushing for...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota’s Big Breweries To Sell Growlers Again, Smaller Breweries Can Sell 6 Packs To-Go Under New Law

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Minnesota beer lovers can again buy growlers at some of the state’s largest breweries and six packs to-go at other smaller taprooms under a new law effective Monday. The bipartisan deal approved by the legislature marks the most significant changes in the state’s liquor laws since allowing sales on Sundays five years ago. The bill, dubbed “Free the Growler,” increases a production cap from 20,000 barrels to 150,000 barrels so the state’s largest breweries — Summit, Surly, Castle Danger, Schell’s and Fulton — can sell 64 oz. growlers on-site and still operate a taproom. Under the previous law,...
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Minnesota State Capitol placed on lockdown after security incident

(St. Paul, MN) -- A security incident near the State Capitol prompted a lockdown during a Minnesota House floor session. Officials say the House went into recess Wednesday evening and members and staff were asked to remain in the Chamber after a police pursuit ended outside the building in St. Paul. House communications say the situation was resolved and the lockdown was lifted a short time later.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Family, Friends Use Kayaks To Save 2 Teenagers Swept Out Into Northern Minnesota Lake

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (WCCO) — Officials in northwestern Minnesota say two teenagers who fell into a river and were swept out into a nearby lake on Thursday were saved by the quick thinking of their friends and family. The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says the teens fell into the Pelican River south of Detroit Lakes around 2:40 p.m. The swift current pulled the teens into Lake Sallie, leaving them roughly 100 yards from the shore in the still-frigid waters. Family and friends used kayaks to reach the teenagers and toss them lifejackets, the sheriff’s office says. Paramedics treated the teenagers on the shore and released them to their parents. The sheriff’s office advised that people beware of high water levels in rivers and lakes due to the recent snowmelt and heavy rains. They also urged people to be mindful that the waters of lakes in the Northland are still dangerously cold.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
CBS Minnesota

Adam Pattishall Charged With Criminal Vehicular Homicide In Brooklyn Park Crash

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — A St. Paul man faces charges after he allegedly slammed a stolen pickup truck into the back of another vehicle over the weekend, killing the driver and critically injuring a passenger. Adam Pattishall, 22, is charged with criminal vehicular homicide, criminal vehicular operation and third-degree drug possession, according to Hennepin County court documents. According to the criminal complaint, on Sunday Morning, an Osseo police officer saw a Chevrolet Silverado speed out of a parking lot on County Road 81 while checking another vehicle. At County Road 81 and Brooklyn Boulevard, about a mile away, the Silverado rear-ended a...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 2,152 New Cases, 9 More Deaths

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Health officials in Minnesota have reported 2,152 new cases of COVID-19, along with nine more deaths. The latest update from the Minnesota Department of Health brings the state’s total case count to 1,495,009, including roughly 70,000 reinfections. The virus has killed 12,596 Minnesotans. The state’s case growth rate stands at 38.6 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. That’s significantly above the high risk threshold (drawn at 10), and the rate has been climbing for many weeks now. The hospitalization rate is back above the line for high risk after sitting below it for months. It stands 9.4 new hospital admissions per 100,000 residents. The threshold for high risk for that metric is 8 cases per 100,000 residents. There have now been 63,869 hospitalizations for COVID-19, according to the latest figures, 11,642 of which were ICU hospitalizations. As of Monday, there were 36 Minnesota patients receiving care for COVID in ICU beds, and another 386 in non-ICU. Seventy-five percent of the eligible population has received at least one vaccine dose, and 49% are up-to-date with their doses, including boosters. In all, 9.97 million vaccine shots have been delivered, with 2.25 million of those being boosters.
MINNESOTA STATE
