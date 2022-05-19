ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vienna, WV

Status hearing set for man arrested in Vienna Walmart incident

Parkersburg News & Sentinel
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARKERSBURG — A Belpre man arrested in October after allegedly walking through the Vienna Walmart with a pistol in his hand has been scheduled for a status hearing in Wood County Circuit Court. Keith...

www.newsandsentinel.com

Comments / 0

WOWK 13 News

42 arrested in Huntington warrant sweep investigation

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Authorities have arrested 42 individuals as part of a Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force investigation. The Huntington Police Department held a press conference Tuesday, May 24 announcing the arrests, and says they anticipate more arrests with in the coming days and weeks. According to Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder, the […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg Police Department arrests two men on drug charges

PARKERSBURG — Two Wood County residents were arrested and charged recently with possession of drug charges. Justin Kyle Edman, 27, Mineral Wells, and Nakitann Marie Dunn, 30, Parkersburg were arraigned in Wood County Magistrate Court on two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver each.
PARKERSBURG, WV
SCDNReports

Girlfriend Turns Boyfriend in for Warrants

Roses are red. Violets are blue. I don’t have warrants. How about you?. Love was certainly in the air when a woman contacted the police about her boyfriend. She stated that the man had both a bench warrant in New Boston and another warrant in Pike County. According to...
PIKE COUNTY, OH
WPXI Pittsburgh

Charges dropped against man previously accused in Washington County fatal shooting that killed woman

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — All charges against a man previously tied to a drive-by shooting that killed a woman in Washington County have been dropped. Kristin Barfield, a mother to three and grandmother to 12, was shot to death while sitting on her front porch with her boyfriend earlier this month. Her sister, Mishelle Dixon-Price, tells Channel 11 the suspects shot her sister in cold blood in the middle of the day.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
Your Radio Place

Zanesville Man Sentenced to 10-15 Years for Rape

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — A Zanesville man will spend 10 to 15 years in prison on one count of rape. 45-year-old Robert Adkins was sentenced Monday on the first degree felony charge in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court. In addition to the prison time, Adkins was classified as a Tier III sex offender, which requires him to register his address every 90 days for the rest of his life.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WOWK 13 News

35 homemade bombs found in Dunbar home, man arrested

DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) — A man was arrested after he was found to have 35 homemade bombs at his home and was seen at a home with 10 silver blasting caps in their yard. On April 12, the Dunbar Streets Crimes unit and officers searched the home where Josh Edens and his girlfriend resided for […]
DUNBAR, WV
WTAP

Two men charged in stabbing death investigation in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Two men are behind bars and charged in connection with the stabbing death of a man in Marietta. According to a news release from the Marietta Police Department, 23-year-old Abraham Olvera was found with a large cut to his abdomen shortly after 11 Saturday night. Olvera...
MARIETTA, OH
WOWK 13 News

Man accused in Meigs County murder appears in court

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A man facing charges in connection to the 2021 shooting death of a man in Meigs County was in court today. Keontae Nelson, 20, of Charleston, West Virginia is charged with Complicity to Murder and Conspiracy to Commit Murder in the April 2021 murder of Kane Roush. Nelson was in court […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg man facing multiple charges after police chase

PARKERSBURG — A Parkersburg man was arrested last week for stealing a car and leading police on a three-county chase. There was indication of other crimes and an escape attempt after he was in custody. Daniel Wayne Mackey, 37, was arraigned Thursday in Wood County Magistrate Court on charges...
PARKERSBURG, WV
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe Police Investigate Shots Fired in City

CHILLICOTHE – Gunfire rang out in the early morning of 5/19/22 last week, and now the local police department has a video they are reviewing. According to the Chillicothe Police department, Officer responded to 143 N Rose St. Reference to shots fired in the alley. When they arrived they did not find anyone around the location but were able to find some security video. According to the report in the video, Officer observes a white Volkswagen four-door car park at the rear of 152 N Brownell St. Two females and two males are seen getting into and out of the car in question. A short time later the two males walk N/W out of camera view and are seen running back with the sounds of several gun shots being fired at or from the subjects.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
SCDNReports

Inmate Death at Scioto County Jail

David Thoroughman, the Scioto County Sheriff, confirmed the death of an inmate at the county jail. Thoroughman stated that the inmate died the morning of Thursday, May 19th. The Sheriff’s office did not issue a public statement. As a result, SCDN made direct contact with Sheriff Thoroughman on the morning of Monday, May 23rd.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Mother overdoses with two small children inside the apartment

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A mother is facing child neglect charges after being found unresponsive inside an apartment with two small children inside, according to police. After finding her unresponsive in the living room of an apartment along Maple Street, EMS and fire crews determined Sydney McCracken, 22,...
DUNBAR, WV
wtae.com

Police said the man showed a firearm and would not drop the weapon.

HICKORY, Pa. — State police said a trooper fatally shot a man during a traffic stop in Mount Pleasant Township on Saturday. According to a press release, troopers responded to a report of a retail theft at the Rural King store at the Washington County Mall at about 6 p.m. A trooper stopped a vehicle matching a description the suspects. They arrested the driver.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA

