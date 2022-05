Here is your warning so listen up. If you don't buckle up there is a really good chance you will get pulled over and receive a ticket over the next two weeks. If you are not in the habit of buckling up now is the time to change that. Beginning today Monday (May 23) law enforcement across the state of Arkansas will be watching vehicles carefully to see if you are not using your seat belts. Gas prices are high enough as it is, do you really want to pay for a ticket too?

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO