High pressure weakens a little bit northeast of the state; this will mean lighter trade winds today and lots of sunshine. The air above the Hawaiian Islands is very stable and dry, abut we may have a few interior and leeward showers mostly in the afternoons. Tomorrow another area of high pressure drifts north of the islands, which means the winds will pickup thru the weekend. The weekend will see the same dip in trade winds like Wednesday.

HAWAII STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO