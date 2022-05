Wilma Joan Barnett Buchanan Lewis, 83, of Boone, NC, died peacefully on Thursday, May 19, 2022, following a brief illness. Born on January 17, 1939, in Bluff City, Tenn., she was the youngest daughter of the late Flona Lee Hardin and James Harrison Barnett. Nicknamed “Wimpy” by her dad who she lost when she was just six months old, Wilma came from hardscrabble beginnings. Early on she learned to be self-reliant and tough, traits that served her well in a life blessed with joy but more than her fair share of tragedy, too.

BOONE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO