Rebecca Gregory Perry

Rebecca Gregory "Beckie" Perry, 81, of 140 Russell Drive, died Sunday, May 15, 2022 in ECU Health, Greenville, where she was surrounded by her family. Mrs. Perry was born in Norfolk, VA on October 20, 1940, and was the daughter of the late Noah Paul, Sr. and Elsie Bunch Gregory. Beckie remembered as a little girl sitting on a stool while her mother sold tickets at the old Hertford Theatre, and going with her up in the Hertford watch tower as she identified planes in the war effort. For that, Mrs. Gregory received a National Defense Service Ribbon (Beckie said she got one too!). A 1959 graduate of Perquimans County High School where she was the Homecoming Queen her senior year, she later graduated from Chowan College in Murfreesboro with an Associate's degree in Business. A wife, mother, and homemaker, she raised her children and later went to work in the banking industry at Bank of North Carolina in Hertford and lastly at First Citizens Bank in Elizabeth City. For over 20 years she and her husband owned and operated Country Flair Crafts & Antiques on highway 17 just outside of Hertford, where they restored antiques and furniture and where she sewed and made dolls, teddy bears and other animals and crafts. A longtime member of Hertford Baptist Church, she had served as the church secretary for many years, and at both Hertford Baptist and First Baptist Church of Suffolk she served as the GA Leader. Community involvement included membership in the Hertford Business & Professional Woman's Club, serving as a leader with the Perquimans County Band Boosters and as a Den Mother with the Cub Scouts. Surviving is her husband of 61 years, Clifford Jackson "Pete" Perry; their children, Scott G. Perry (wife, Alisa) of Hertford, Sheila Perry Evans (husband, Steve) of Edenton and Gwendolyn Perry Eaton of Hinesville, GA; two brothers, Paul Gregory of Hertford and Thomas Gregory of Edenton; five grandchildren, Samuel Evans (Breann), Noah Evans, Jackson Perry (Bailey), and Ashley and Kaitlyn Eaton; and three great-grandchildren, Ty, Trot and Eden Evans. Funeral services were held Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, and were conducted by Pastor Carroll Bundy. A private burial followed in Cedarwood Cemetery. Friends visited with the family Tuesday from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. in the funeral home and all other times at the residence. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Perquimans County Band Boosters, in care of PCHS, 305 S. Edenton Road Street, Hertford, NC 27944.