Elizabeth City, NC

Eura Saunders Hall

The Perquimans Weekly
The Perquimans Weekly
 6 days ago

Eura Saunders Hall, 99, of Elizabeth City, NC, died Sunday, May 15, 2022 in Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation. Mrs. Hall was born in Perquimans County on September 3, 1922, and was the daughter of the late Gideon Johnathan Saunders, Sr. and Mafra Winslow Saunders. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Hall, sisters, Mildren Saunders and Linda "Lovie" Winslow, a brother, Gideon J. Saunders, Jr., and by several infant siblings. Retired from Sanders Company in Elizabeth City following 30 years of employment, in earlier years she had been employed with Consolidated in Elizabeth City. The oldest woman attending member of Up River Friends Meeting, she enjoyed her time spent as a volunteer at Albemarle Hospital (now Sentara Albemarle Medical Center) for 50 years, and was a former member of the Elizabeth City Business and Professional Women's Organization. Surviving are her two daughters, Linda L. Hall and Judy Hall Jones (husband, David); a granddaughter, Stacie Jones-Hutto (husband, Travis); a grandson, Christopher "C.J." Jones (wife, Nann); and five great-grandchildren, Tyler Lee, Trevor Lee, Katie Jones, Christopher Jones, and Johnathan Beales; and special friends, Nell Kockler (husband, Bill) and Martha Rush, all of Elizabeth City. In accordance with her wishes, graveside funeral services will be held Friday at 11:00 a.m. in Up River Cemetery, and will be conducted by Pastors Chuck Hartman and Richard Wilcox. The family respectfully asks that any time of visitation be limited to the gravesite immediately following services on Friday. The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation for all the love, support, and care provided to Mrs. Hall and the family during their time of need. Flowers are welcomed, or memorial contributions may be made to Up River Friends Meeting, 523 Up River Road, Belvidere, NC 27919, designated for either the cemetery or music fund. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.

The Perquimans Weekly

Hertford, NC
ABOUT

The Perquimans Weekly is a weekly publication based in Hertford, North Carolina. It covers Perquimans County.

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/perquimans/

