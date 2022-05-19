Christine Winslow Chappell, 85, of 1803 Belvidere Road, died Saturday, May 14, 2022 in her home where she was being cared for by her family. Mrs. Chappell was born in Perquimans County on January 7, 1937, and was the daughter of the late Willie Allen and Gertrude Blanchard Winslow. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Gloria Winslow Bundy; and by grandsons, Grant Phillip and Mark Allen Chappell. A homemaker, faithful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she was a member of Happy Home Pentecostal Holiness Church, its Ladies Auxiliary, the Perquimans Senior Choir and the Ryland Ruritan Club. Surviving is her husband of 70 years, Wilmer B. "Red" Chappell; two daughters, Gail Roberson (husband, Edgar) of Hertford and Lou Ann Winslow (husband, Stan) of Belvidere; two sons, Wade Chappell and Jeffrey Chappell, both of Belvidere; eight grandchildren, Jonathan Chappell, Kayla McClary, Matt Winslow (wife, Amanda), Ashley Jethro (husband, David), Austin Winslow (wife, Lacey), Kristie Thach, Mindy Holmes and Justin Roberson (wife, Meagan); sixteen great-grandchildren, Marcus, Lilley, Wesley, Wyatt, Caden, Colt, Eliza Grace, Hudson, Madelyn, Kathryn, Kolby, Tanner, Maddux, Peyton, Reid and Ty; one great-great-grandson, Mark; and a niece, Sheila Bass (husband, Lee) of Edenton. Funeral services were held Wednesday, May 18th, at 11:00 a.m. in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, and were conducted by Pastor Darryl Stallings. The private burial followed in Happy Home Church Cemetery. Friends visited with the family in the funeral home immediately following the service, and all other times at her residence. Memorial contributions may be made to the Amedysis Foundation, in care of Amedysis Hospice, 201 E. Water Street, Plymouth, NC 27962, or to Happy Home Church, 534 Happy Home Road, Tyner, NC 27980. The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to caregivers, Cathy Bray, Linda Elliott and Lynda Givens, and more recently to the staff of Amedysis Hospice for the care and comfort given their loved one. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com.