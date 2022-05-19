Bipartisan agreement in the senate for the PACT act

A piece of legislation aimed at helping veterans who are exposed to burn pits get access to health care.

Wednesday a bipartisan agreement in the senate took place to hopefully advance the bill.

Rosie Torres, co-founder of Burn Pits 360 said that this is great news.

"We're content and satisfied with the fact that they didn't strip it of its entirety, we would not have been ok had they stripped it of the presumption of these diseases killing these young men and women," she said.

Torres said that the good thing about the piece of legislation is that it focuses on 23 major diseases that were reported by veterans.

"They will be releasing those presumptions in a phased approach and so it will be like one set of presumptions on this date in 2022 and so on in 2023-2024," she said.

Rosie said that there is no room for celebration just yet.

"I won't say anything is final until we see president Biden's signature on that piece of paper," she said.

