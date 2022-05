It's "Summer Bash" time again at Texarkana College as the summer session approaches, now is the time to kick-start your career, your college schedule, and your future. The TC Summer Session begins next Tuesday, May 31 but don't let that throw you, it's not too late to get signed up. In fact, it's just the right time. Tuesday, May 24 Texarkana College is having a "Summer Bash" from 8 AM until 5 PM, with information about classes and a bunch of advisors on hand to answer any questions you may have about how to get started.

TEXARKANA, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO