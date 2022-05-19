ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Northern Kentucky ousts three Republican state House incumbents — and a bunch of political clout

Northern Kentucky Tribune
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Northern Kentucky lost three Republican incumbents in the Kentucky House of Representatives in Tuesday’s primary elections as well as much political clout in the legislature. A great deal of political clout in the legislature has been lost, especially for Boone County, which had in it districts represented by...

www.nkytribune.com

TerYon
5d ago

Willing to give up that “clout” to have those in office who better represent what the voters think is important.

Bonnie James Hurst
5d ago

This should put all GOPs on notice. If you want a change then it's time to get rid of all the old incumbents and put in new ones. Stop blaming low voter turnout for your losses...people were tired of whatever it was you all were not doing...!

Keen Mike
5d ago

The people haven't given up clout at all, they just changed who is going to control the clout.I for one am glad to see ky voters send a much needed message to the republican party.I think it is the right thing to maybe get the party back to being republicans instead of trumpians.way to go ky

WUKY

12 Kentucky counties set to undergo post-election audits

In past years, the attorney general's office has randomly chosen six counties for audit after elections. But with the General Assembly opting to expand that number, Cameron randomly pulled 12 names on slips of paper from a bourbon barrel on Tuesday. The counties set for audit include: Nicholas, Monroe, Graves,...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Cameron announces Ky. counties selected for 2022 post-primary election audit

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Tuesday the 12 Kentucky counties that have been randomly selected to undergo an election audit. The counties to be audited are Nicholas, Monroe, Metcalfe, Jackson, Hopkins, Pendleton, Boyd, Madison, Powell, Rockcastle, Graves and Grayson. The audit is to see if there were...
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Beshear, DeWine formally submit federal funding requests for Brent Spence Bridge Corridor project

Governor Andy Beshear along with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Tuesday announced they have jointly submitted an application requesting nearly $2 billion in federal funding to make much-needed improvements to the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor that runs through Northern Kentucky and the City of Cincinnati. “Ohio and Kentucky are working...
CINCINNATI, OH
somerset106.com

Senator McConnell Announces Kentucky To Receive Nearly $36 million To Fight Opioid Addiction

U.S. Senate Minority Leader, Mitch McConnell, announced the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration will give $35,912,100 to the Commonwealth of Kentucky through the State Opioid response grant Program. Senator McConnell said this program directs resources to states with the highest overdose mortality rates, like Kentucky. He said substance abuse and overdose deaths have spiked dramatically in Kentucky over the past few years, adding new urgency to our fight against opioid addiction. Senator McConnell said he was proud to secure billions of dollars for programs that help combat drug abuse in this year’s government funding bill. He said our fight against substance abuse is far from over, but the grant gives our state the resources to take a positive step in the right direction. To date, McConnell has helped secure more than $350 million to combat drug abuse in Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
wvih.com

More Counties In Yellow On COVID-19 Map

Thirty-two counties in Kentucky are now listed as yellow zones on the COVID-19 metrics map, according to state numbers posted Friday. Six of those counties are Hardin Henderson, Union, Webster, Hopkins and Muhlenberg Counties. There were only three counties total last week. The state’s positivity rate is now over nine...
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Kentucky by Heart: Little-known story of Tuskeegee Airman who parachuted into Loretta Lynn’s town

Occasionally, I find an interesting Kentucky story that I’m surprised I hadn’t already heard. I ran across one of them a few days ago. The story deals with a connection between a decorated Tuskegee Airman and the iconic country music singer, Loretta Lynn. The event surrounding the story happened on March 25, 1948, a time when likely those outside the future singing star’s community even knew her.
KENTUCKY STATE
